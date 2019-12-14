OLEAN — “Obviously, impeachment is the talk of the town,” U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said as he began his town hall Saturday afternoon at the Town of Olean Fire Hall.
With Christmas Eve only 10 days away and a winter storm making driving dangerous, Reed found himself listening to and speaking with an intimate group of five local residents.
Reed had come from an earlier town hall in Scio, attended by about a dozen constituents who wanted a word with him and to hear about Washington and impeachment.
Reed said little during the town hall about the impeachment process winding its way through the Democrat-controlled House.
Under the rules of the Senate, “they can’t take up any legislation — they can’t even talk to each other” until the trial is over and the senators vote,” Reed told those attending the town hall meeting. They gathered in a circle of chairs in the community room behind the fire hall on Old Rock City Road.
Reed said there will two important votes in Congress this week: The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement on Tuesday and the scheduled House impeachment vote on Thursday.
Reed said afterward that most expect the impeachment vote in the House to follow party lines. He is not predicting any Republican defections and does not rule out a handful of Democrats to cast votes against impeachment. He said it is clear that in the Republican-controlled Senate, there are not 67 votes to impeach President Trump.
“Let’s leave it up to the electorate,” said Reed, who doesn’t think the president’s actions in the conversation with the Ukrainian president rose to the level of impeachment.
“I just hope the country can come together after all this,” Reed added.
“The nice thing about a small group is that everyone gets a chance to talk,” said Town of Olean Fire Department President Thomas Benjamin.
A small businessman, Benjamin was interested in a proposal Reed said is being discussed that would increase the Social Security tax rate, increase the cap and allow a partial exemption to the self-employed.
Bruce Kenney asked a question about immigration, particularly to provide workers for agriculture and the hospitality industry.
Reed said an agreement by the House and Senate signed by the president could provide a “stable, legal workforce” from Mexico and Central American countries.
Reed said a $4.5 billion bill last summer helped provide relief for immigrants seeking asylum at the southern border “really moved the needle” in terms of better conditions.
During a bipartisan tour of a border facility last summer, Reed said his group followed a tour by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. “What he said he saw was not what I saw and we went on the same tour.”
He said the Border Patrol “was not abusing people. They were doing the best they could. You do not have people in cages.” Officials are trying to keep families together, but there are cases where individuals use children not their own to try to get into this country.
When discussion turned to rising prescription drug prices, Reed said he supported a bipartisan bill that failed on the House floor to the Democrat-back proposal to lower drug prices through negotiations that are currently prohibited.
The Democrats’ negotiations over drug prices — if unsuccessful — could wind up with the federal government taking the drug. Reed said he thinks the Senate will vote out a bill closer to the bipartisan bill in the House, which calls for competitive bidding to establish drug prices.
There was also a brief discussion about Upstate New York and New York City split.
Reed said it would be complicated, but that no one has calculated the expenses in such a split — only the loss of revenue from Wall Street that helps fuel state operations.