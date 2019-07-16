While a number of congressional Republicans broke ranks Monday by specifically condemned President Trump’s series of racist tweets he had posted a day earlier, Rep. Tom Reed said he disagreed “with the form” of the message.
“America is the only country in the world which gives anyone the opportunity to fulfill their dreams, and I will never apologize for America,” Reed, of Corning, said in a statement. “There is no doubt extremists in the far left of the Democrat party spout hate for Israel and want to turn America into socialist Venezuela. Though I disagree with the form of the president’s message, defending America is something I will always be proud to do.”
The New York Daily News reported that, while the two top Republicans in Congress — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — stayed mum, nearly 20 of their GOP colleagues felt the need to speak out after Trump told four Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested” countries “from which they came.”
Only one of the congresswomen, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, is foreign-born. All four are U.S. citizens and women of color.
Rep. Pete King of Long Island called Trump’s tweets “inappropriate and wrong.”
“I don’t think he’s a racist, but I think the comments can be interpreted in a very negative way. They could inflame racist tendencies that people may have,” King told the Daily News. “You have to be careful with what you say.”
Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York tweeted, “While I strongly disagree with the tactics, policies and rhetoric of the far-left socialist ‘Squad,’ the president’s tweets were inappropriate, denigrating and wrong. It is unacceptable to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country.”
Rep. John Katko of New York: “The president’s tweets were wrong. I have vehemently criticized lawmakers on the far-left when I disagree with the direction in which they want to take the country — but criticism should focus on policy.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska tweeted, “There is no excuse for the president’s spiteful comments — they were absolutely unacceptable and this needs to stop. We have enough challenges addressing the humanitarian crises both at our borders and around the world. Instead of digging deeper into the mud with personal, vindictive insults — we must demand a higher standard of decorum and decency.”
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, tweeted, “The President interjected with unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language. No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further.”
Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said, “President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from. Three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine...We should defeat their ideas on the merits.”