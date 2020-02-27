Congress must move quickly to secure funds to fight the coronavirus, the region’s congressman said Thursday, but should put aside partisan bickering while dealing with the disease.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, told reporters in his weekly press conference call that he feels that Congress can “stand together” on freeing up funds to fight a potential outbreak of the disease, “not as Republicans or Democrats.”
The congressman also said that using $2.5 billion in existing funds as requested by the Trump administration should be the first priority for leaders in both parties.
“There should be no negotiation on this, per sey,” Reed said, adding that further funding should be on an as-requested basis. “If the president comes back … that they have that money flow, those resources flow.”
Reed said that, when recently traveling to Tokyo, he saw “first-hand how it is spreading … it is a serious threat.”
However, he said the president owes it to the nation to not incite a panic, but provide a sound effort to stop the spread of the disease.
On Thursday, the stock market continued a slide based on fears over the disease. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,191 points, or 4.42% of its value — combining for more than 1% in the last week. Other benchmarks like the S&P 500 and NAsdaq Composite Index reported similar declines.
ON OTHER ISSUES, Reed said he was hopeful that an overture by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on federal access to Department of Motor Vehicles records indicated a chance to resolve concerns over the state’s Green Light Law.
In the state budget, the Legislature approved a measure allowing immigrants without documentation apply for driver’s licenses. Democratic leaders reasoned that by offering licenses, drivers would be less likely to drive without insurance, registrations or inspections, decreasing the number of out-of-compliance drivers on the road and making the roads safer.
However, Reed called out the law’s provision denying access to DMV records for Customs and Border Protection purposes, which the Trump administration has announced would remove New Yorkers from Trusted Traveler programs.
Thursday afternoon, Dani Lever, communications director for the governor, said the state will still refuse to assist federal law enforcement with the records “for immigration purposes but will allow access for applicants to the Trusted Traveler Program.”
“We are also exploring eliminating any social security numbers from the DMV database and increasing penalties so there is no possibility of misuse,” Lever said. “We are hopeful that the Department of Homeland Security is fair and open minded. The Governor’s position is clear.”
Calling the governor’s act of signing the law with the restriction in place either “gross incompetence” or “intentionally restricting,” the congressman said that an offer to allow some limited access by the governor is a good step forward in light of the law enforcement needs.
“9/11 happened on our soil,” Reed said, noting potential threats to national security often seek out drivers licenses and other documentation, as well as weapons, to complete their evil deeds.
