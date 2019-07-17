U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, one of President Trump’s earliest House supporters in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, said Tuesday he’d spoken to the White House about Trump’s controversial tweets, but he refuses to call the president a racist.
Trump’s targets were four female freshmen Democrats of color, also known as The Squad — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Oman of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Trump tweeted that if the outspoken women are unhappy with things here in the United States, they should go back to where they came from.
That set off a firestorm of criticism, culminating in Tuesday night’s House debate over a resolution condemning the president for his Twitter comments, calling them racist.
Reed told reporters Tuesday afternoon he’d be voting no on that resolution calling Trump a racist.
“Let the American people digest this by themselves,” he said.
Reed did not disagree with characterizations of the president’s tweets as offensive and inappropriate.
“I do not believe he is a racist,” the Corning Republican said. Having seen the president’s heart, Reed said, “It is not the heart of a racist.”
Reed agreed that a tweet by the president carries more magnitude than most. “The president has a very large pulpit” an the tweets can be a distraction. “I think he’s going to be attacked regardless.”
Reed said he understood how the president telling the freshmen Democrats to go back where they came from “could be misinterpreted.”
Reed said he will continue to call out the president when the actions seem inappropriate, but he will do so privately.
“We disagreed with that tweet,” Reed told reporters, dovetailing into the talking point most Republicans who did comment made: “There is an extremism on the left we need to stand up to.”
Like other Republicans who did speak up the past few days over the past weekend tweets, Reed added that members of The Squad were embracing an extreme socialist and communist agenda to which he is adamantly opposed. “I will fight extremism every day,” he said.
Reed and other members of Congress will make a bipartisan visit to the South Texas border area on Thursday and Friday.
He said he wanted to experience the situation firsthand, especially after helping to broker a deal two weeks ago to get the House to pass a $6.5 billion bill to make more resources available at the border where thousands of immigrants seeking asylum including children, are being held in cages.
Also during his weekly telephone press conference with reporters, Reed highlighted the Republican position for the long-term solvency of the Social Security System and contrasted it to a Democratic proposal that would increase payroll taxes as part of the solution.
“With the combined Social Security Trust Funds expected to be exhausted in 2035, the time for Democrats and Republicans to join hands and secure this landmark program is now,” Reed said.
The congressman, a member of the Ways and Means Committee and the House Republican leader on Social Security issues, said he does not want to use tax increases to shore up Social Security.
The principles Reed spoke about spell L.E.A.P.:
— Long-term economic growth by rewarding work, not penalizing it;
— Equal treatment for public servants;
— Act now to protect future generations’ benefits;
— Protect the most vulnerable people through focused reforms.