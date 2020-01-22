The first days the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump have been filled with political theater — “a circus” — according to U.S. Rep. Tom Reed.
Reed, R-Corning, told reporters during his weekly media call Wednesday that it was bringing “shame on the institution of the Senate.”
Reed added, “I’m a little pessimistic as to the future. I can see impeachment becoming a normal part of life in D.C.”
The congressman, like all Republican members of the House of Representatives, voted against issuing the articles of impeachment against the president.
Impeachment, Reed said, “has been weaponized.” With 10 months to go until the presidential election, let voters speak at the ballot box, he said.
“Wrap it up,” Reed urged the Republican-controlled Senate, which has yet to vote on whether to hear any witnesses. “Move on and let’s learn a lesson from this.”
Impeachment was “the nuclear option,” Reed said. It should be “an emergency check valve.”
Trump is accused of withholding nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine while asking for political dirt on the son of potentially his strongest political opponent, Joe Biden.
The White House has expressed a difference of opinion on that, Reed said. The issue of corruption in Ukraine was a legitimate issue of concern for the president.
Reed also weighed in on the impacts of the controversial “Green Light” law in New York that allows undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses. He blasted Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the effects of his law allowing driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants — including the fact that police departments from around the state are not able to access DMV data unless they agree not to share the data with federal law enforcement.
“Police departments need this DMV data to assist in investigations and to verify individuals’ identities during traffic stops,” Reed said. “They have no choice but to sign.”
Reed also tied the policy to a crime. “Just last week,” he said, “we saw how New York refusing to share data with Feds allowed an illegal immigrant to rape and murder 92-year-old grandmother — after he was previously arrested for another crime.”
Reed said the Department of Homeland Security “may deem all New York drivers licenses invalid — meaning you would not be able to use these documents to board a plane.”
This would be a costly tax on an already overburdened New York taxpayer. An enhanced New York driver’s license is $65.
“However, if Homeland Security will not accept New York state drivers licenses, we would have to tack on an extra $160 for a passport — with the possibility of an extra $65 fee on top of that to expedite the passport,” Reed said. “Now, you’re into the hundreds of dollars for a simple identification.”
The congressman said he plans to discuss this issue with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf in the coming days.