U.S. Rep. Tom Reed joined a bipartisan group of House members Tuesday in calling on Twitter to immediately remove all content from foreign terrorist organizations and affiliated profiles, including Hamas and Hezbollah, by Nov. 1.
In a press conference on Capitol Hill, three of the congressmen — Reed, Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y. and Democrat Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey — said that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is "blatantly violating U.S. law" by making exceptions in its own policy for the political wings of Hamas and Hezbollah.
Watch the press conference here: https://twitter.com/RepTomReed/status/1186681306685624331/video/1
“As a proud New Yorker, and someone who lived through 9/11, I know the pain and anguish terrorist activity causes,” Reed, R-Corning, said. “All other social media companies are taking steps to comply with U.S. law. Why does Twitter think they are above the law? Twitter must take down these profiles spewing violent extremism and hate.”
In a September 2019 letter to a bipartisan group of congressmen, Twitter stated that the platform is no place for terrorist organizations, yet then proceeded to outline its policy, which makes exceptions for Hamas and Hezbollah.
The two groups are designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) by the U.S. Department of State, making it illegal for Americans to knowingly provide them material support or resources. The Department of the Treasury may also require U.S. financial institutions to block all transactions involving the assets of a designated FTO.
In its September letter to the congressmen, Twitter noted it "may make limited exceptions for groups that have reformed or are currently engaging in peaceful resolution processes, as well as groups with representatives who have been elected to public office through elections, as is the case with parts of Hamas and Hezbollah."
Twitter indicated it "draws a distinction between the political and military factions of these organizations. Individuals directly representing or promoting the political factions of these organizations may use Twitter in accordance with the Twitter Rules. ... Accounts affiliated with the military wings, however, are permanently suspended. This is consistent with our long-standing approach towards groups designated on terrorist organization lists that also hold elected seats in government."
In calling out Twitter Tuesday, the three congressmen suggest that if Twitter is better at determining violent extremist content than the U.S. government, Dorsey should come and testify before Congress.
“This shouldn’t be hard," said Rose, a U.S. Army veteran of the war in Afghanistan and chairman of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism. "Groups that are designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations shouldn’t be on social media channels. The FTO designation is a clear standard for removing content and there’s no reason why exceptions should be made for groups like Hamas, Hezbollah and their affiliates as they continue to sponsor violent radical extremism.”
Reed said, "Twitter dares to declare that Hezbollah and Hamas have a right to their platform because somehow there’s ‘good people’ in these terror organizations and they should have the right to express their message of hate and violence around the world. That is wrong."