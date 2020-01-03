U.S. Rep. Tom Reed and New York’s two Democratic U.S. senators were, not surprisingly, at odds with President Trump’s decision to kill a top Iranian general with a drone strike early Friday.
Reed tweeted that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who had been accused of aiding Shiite forces that killed thousands of American troops in Iraq, “had American blood on his hands. I appreciate President Trump’s swift action to hold the Iranian regime accountable for their acts of terror against Americans.”
But Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, called the attack unauthorized and suggested the strike makes the world less safe.
“I’m a member of the Gang of Eight, which is typically briefed in advance of operations of this level of significance. We were not,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Friday.
In a statement, Gillibrand said, “Gen. Soleimani was directly responsible for the deaths of many Americans and our allies. But rather than making America and the world safer, President Trump’s impulsive actions have instead moved us closer to war.”
Schumer argued Trump does not have the authority to go to war against Iran and must obtain congressional authorization before taking any broader military action.
“If he plans a large increase in troops and potential hostility over a longer time, the administration will require congressional approval and the approval of the American people,” the senator said.
Gillibrand said that without seeking congressional authorization or presenting any coherent or clear strategy, Trump ordered military action that may precipitate another armed conflict in the Middle East.
“Escalating military actions against Iran has put our service members and Americans abroad in grave risk of retaliation by Iran and its proxies,” she said. “It is troubling that Americans serving our country have been put in harm’s way again because President Trump did not carefully consider the devastating consequences of war with Iran before ordering this strike.”
But Reed tweeted that he appreciates Trump’s decision “not to commit the mistake of prior administrations when they failed to seize the moment and take out dangerous threats like Osama Bin Laden — who was able to lead the heinous acts of 9/11.”
If the situation with Iran escalates further and requires a large increase or long-term commitment of our military men and women, Reed tweeted that Congress can’t hide behind “the outdated Authorizations of Military Force resolutions.”
He added in a tweet, “I have and will continue to chastise Congress for being political cowards on these matters. I demand Congress do its job and vote on the appropriate resolution which would either deny or authorize the use of such military force.”
Trump must notify Congress and seek authorization based on a clear explanation of the goals of any military action.
“The Trump administration must brief Congress immediately on any military plans and what steps are being taken to safeguard Americans,” she said. “And Congress must exercise its constitutional authority before it is too late.”
According to Associated Press reporting, the U.S. military under President George W. Bush had looked at taking out Soleimani in Irag in 2007, but they backed off over concerns about the possible repercussions.
Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and a key figure in inciting attacks against U.S. military personnel for years in Iraq and the Middle East.
Another Republican New York congressman, Rep. John Katko of Comillus in Onondaga County, said the U.S. airstrike was “necessary and justified” but he warned that the U.S. must be prepared for the consequences.
Katko, R-Camillus, said Soleimani is “responsible for the deaths of countless soldiers and Americans and behind the recent assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, with imminent plans of future attacks in the region.”
But he added that President Donald Trump’s administration must be ready for an Iranian response against U.S. interests at home and abroad.
“With Tehran already vowing forceful revenge, there is no question this action will have consequences and the United States must be prepared,” Kato said in a statement.
“We need a decisive strategy and, as a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, I recognize that we must be diligent in our efforts to bolster counterterrorism,” Katko said, as reported by the Syracuse Post-Standard Friday. “We must remain focused on keeping this country safe from retaliation — not only on the ground in the Middle East and here at home, but from potential cyberattacks against our nation.”