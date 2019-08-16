The American Red Cross has named Colleen McCabe its chief operating officer for the Western and Central New York Region.
McCabe has been with the Red Cross since 2012, serving as executive director of the Southern Tier Chapter, based in Endicott, for four years.
She will start her new position by the end of August.
“Colleen’s leadership has helped make the Red Cross a vital part of the Southern Tier community, and our regional team already knows and trusts her,” said Alan H. Turner II, American Red Cross, Western and Central New York regional CEO. “I am looking forward to working with Colleen in this new role as we continue to make Western and Central NewYork a premier region.”
McCabe served as a Broome County legislator from 2013-14. She is a 2008 graduate of SUNY Cortland, and holds a master’s degree in public administration from Binghamton University.