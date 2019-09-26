Recovering from what he termed last week’s “hiccup,” Rep. Tom Reed took aim Thursday at “extreme-left” Democrats he said were eager to overthrow the election and impeach President Donald Trump.
Reed said extremists represented by the “AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) Squad” have taken over the Democratic Party in the House and are responsible for the push toward an impeachment inquiry.
The Corning Republican said he did “not see a smoking gun in the evidence that has been put forward.”
He said he read the transcript of the July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Democrats “are focused on the Ukraine situation when it comes to the articles of impeachment,” Reed said.
“I’m very concerned they are going down this path based on what I’ve seen,” Reed told reporters during his weekly telephone press conference. “I don’t agree with impeachment.” He vowed to “have a voice” on the issue.
Reed was asked by one reporter whether there was anything that would make him change his mind.
Following the evidence, and “given what we know, I don’t see a smoking gun that warrants the drastic measure of impeachment.”
Reed was asked whether it bothered him that Trump, according to the claims of his critics, appeared to be seeking re-election help from the Ukraine president with a Democratic opponent.
“I did not see those words in the transcript,” Reed replied. Instead, Reed said he saw a request by Trump asking the Ukrainian president about corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden when he was in public office.
Reed said there was no request from Trump for the Ukrainian president to do something in return for ending a hold on hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid.
Democrats have connected those dots by reading between the lines, Reed charged. “That’s where the Democratic majority is. We are talking about impeachment and putting the country through a trial.”
Reed told reporters that he is taking his medicine and feeling “stronger every day” after collapsing in the Cannon Rotunda of the Capitol Building while waiting for a television interview last week. He was taken to George Washington University Hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He had a followup exam scheduled today.
Reed also said he was thankful that the Seneca Nation and New York State had resolved issues over the need to fix the New York Thruway — I-90 — where it crosses the Cattaraugus Territory. It was a petty political squabble, he said.
Reed took some credit for that agreement after bringing it to public attention frequently over the past six weeks.
The congressman was also happy with the recent resolution of the state advancing the city of Salamanca funds it would have received under the casino revenue sharing program.
“I’ll let the results speak for themselves,” Reed replied when asked if he was taking credit for both issues.
The congressman said his complaint has been filed with the U.S. Department of Justice about Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordering a link between Thruway repairs and the Seneca gaming situation.