ALLEGANY — Jack and Rosemary Price Rathbun were married 65 years ago on this day — May 29, 1955 — at the Genesee (Pa.) Methodist Church.
Jack retired from Conrail after 38 years of service. Rosemary was a homemaker and cared for their four children.
They lived in Ceres for most of their married life and retired to a home in Allegany.
Their children are Cindy (Dan) Jordan of Allegany, Barb (Dennis) Carlson of Little Genesee, Gerry (Judy) Rathbun of Bolivar and Lori (Duane) Ladd of Olean. They have 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.