Randolph Holiday Arts & Crafts Show offers unique gift selections

RANDOLPH — The ever-popular Randolph Holiday Arts and Crafts Show is back again for the 8th year. This year, the event will be held Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Randolph Central School campus,18 Main St.
Co-sponsored by the RCS Spanish Club and Student Council, shoppers will find unique, one-of-a-kind gifts in both high school and elementary school gymnasiums, in the hallways near the gyms and the elementary school cafeteria.
The event is free and open to the public. The senior class will have a full concession stand offering various menu items.
Co-organized by Deb Luce, student council advisor, and Spanish Teacher Sarah Rose, the event will help the Spanish class raise money to go to Costa Rica in June.
According to Luce, the event gets bigger every year. She said there are currently over 100 vendors signed up and more are expected.
Luce said the reason the crafts show has grown so much and become such a big success is that the organizers have really taken a close look at the vendors the past few years.
“Each year, we work to make our show the best ever and have some of the best crafters and artisans in the area join us to put on an incredible show,” she said. “This year, our show has been moved to the last Saturday in November, which is Black Friday weekend.
Luce said the event has become a juried show because they want vendors who will offer the best quality goods to shoppers. She said if they offer good quality items, they’re going to get more people to come and the show will continue to grow.
“There’s no better way to kick off your holiday season than to attend our craft show and start your holiday shopping,” she said. “With over 100 vendors each year, we offer some of the most remarkable holiday shopping you will find anywhere in the area.”
Parking space is limited, so people may ride the shuttle bus to the school campus. The shuttle will be running all day with stops at Weeden Road Park, the Baptist Church near Landmark and at the Triangle Park downtown. Each place will be clearly marked “Shuttle Bus Stop Here.”
Luce said they are having a Randolph Arts & Crafts Show Gift Certificate Give-A-Way every Friday when one of their lucky Facebook followers will win a $25 gift certificate.
“Anyone can enter by following our Facebook page at facebook.com/randolphholidayartsandcrafts and sharing our event,” she said. “Gift certificates can be used at any vendor’s booth at the show, including the concession stand.”
For more information, call 358-7007 or email Luce at dluce@randolphcsd.org.