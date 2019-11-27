OLEAN — Colleen Jurenko figured she would spend Thanksgiving Day with her husband, Steve, at a nursing home where he is recovering from an illness that requires him to use a wheelchair.
The Jurenkos’ Thanksgiving plans changed drastically over the past several days when they learned the Rebuilding Together Olean Area organization was mustering its resources, with funding from the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, to build a wheelchair ramp at the couple’s Garden Avenue home.
On Monday, the quick plans to build the ramp was pulled off in just one day, enabling Steve, 71, to return home to his wife for Thanksgiving.
“This means so much, we can get him home and finish his recouping at home,” Mrs. Jurenko said as she watched more than a dozen people build a wheelchair ramp on the side of her home. “He couldn’t be released until we could get him into the house.”
Mrs. Jurenko said her husband, a Vietnam veteran who is retired from the former AVX Corp. in Olean, has lymphedema, which caused his legs and arm to swell. Mrs. Jurenko is also retired from the former KB Toys store and the Olean Area Federal Credit Union.
“So he has limited mobility at this point,” she said, noting additional health issues suffered by her husband required the need for care at the nursing home.
“He’s been at Absolut Care (Allegany) for about three weeks,” she said. “He’s improving each day, but he’s just got a long road ahead.”
Mrs. Jurenko noted her husband will receive medical services at home through a visiting nurse agency. The at-home care in time for the holidays, however, couldn’t have happened without the ramp.
Plans for a ramp pulled together just last week when the Jurenkos’ daughter, Lori Peterson, reached out to an old school friend, Dan Spring, who is on the Rebuilding Together board.
“Her daughter sent me a message through Facebook last week,” Spring said. “She knew I was a member of Rebuilding Together and asked if we could help.”
The message sent by Peterson regarding her father said, in part, “He is in the nursing home at Absolut Care but would love to come home for Thanksgiving. Can you please help them bring him home.”
With that Spring went to work to see if he and the organization could make it happen within a week. His first call was to Sue Cooper, a Rebuilding Together board member and city of Olean employee. Cooper assisted with getting the building permit passed in short order.
Spring knew the funding available to Rebuilding Together, which repairs and upgrades homes for the elderly and disabled in the area, recently had been bolstered through a grant from the Renodin Foundation, which is affiliated with the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany.
“The Sisters from the Motherhouse are paying for this wheelchair ramp,” Spring pointed out.
Franciscan Sister Marigene Kennedy is on the Renodin Foundation board and was pleased the grant provided to Rebuilding Together would be used to pay for the ramp materials.
“We’re happy to see (a project) in action,” Kennedy said during her visit to the work site.
Spring said a large portion of the volunteer help was provided by Brian Scanlon of Scanlon Handyman Services and his employees. Scanlon, his employees and volunteers helped Rebuilding Together replace windows last week in houses and build another ramp on behalf of Rebuilding Together.
Spring said Scanlon and his employees offered to take off work Monday to build the ramp. The weather also took a day off from its previous gray, damp conditions by providing cool, sunny conditions for the project.
When asked why he and his crew were helping, Scanlon replied, “I wanted to do everything I could do to get this guy home for the holiday season .... it’s the least I can do for a veteran.”
As for Thanksgiving dinner at their own home, Mrs. Jurenko said she and her husband are thankful that they will get to relax and enjoy each other’s company.
“My niece lives here in town and they’re going to bring us dinner,” she said with a smile.
Donations for Rebuilding Together Olean Area Inc. can be mailed to P.O. Box 884, Olean, NY 14760.
