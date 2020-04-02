SALAMANCA — There will be at least three new Common Council members and a new mayor in Salamanca in 2021 after potential candidates filed their paperwork to the county in March.
All five council seats and the mayor’s office are up for election every two years, coinciding with state and federal elections and offices of the Seneca Nation Tribal Council and President.
Mayor Michael R. Smith is not seeking re-election to a third term after an unopposed victory in 2018. Running on the Democratic line is current Ward 4 alderwoman Sandra Magiera.
Republican candidates Ronald Ball and David George-Shongo face each other in the June 23 primary. Ball previously served as mayor in 2015-16 and George-Shongo is the former director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum.
In Ward 1, incumbent Democrat John “Jack” Hill is running unopposed for a second consecutive term and his fifth overall.
In Ward 2, alderman Tim Flanigan will not seek a fourth term on the council. On the ballot will be Democrat Kylee Johnson running unopposed.
In Ward 3, alderman Michael Lonto is also not seeking re-election. However, no other candidates filed in time to run.
In Ward 4, two candidates will face off for the open seat vacated by Magiera. Former Ward 4 alderman Gary Wind is running on the Republican line and retired Salamanca police officer Paul Myers is running on the Democratic line.
In Ward 5, incumbent Janet Koch will run for a third consecutive term on the Democratic line. Challenging her in the June 23 primary is Kenneth “Skip” Nary, former Salamanca school board member.
Winners of the June 23 primary and others running unopposed will be on the general election ballot Nov. 3.