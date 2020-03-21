OLEAN — As they stood waiting for their assignments to deliver Meals on Wheels to seniors in Olean, most of the Cattaraugus County Public Works employees looked somewhat out of place.

Several of the men, who hurried through Friday’s rain with coolers full of meals to vans, however, said they didn’t mind their new assignments helping seniors.

Earlier this week, county legislators reduced the county workforce by 50% under an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which was in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Works employees were reassigned to deliver Meals on Wheels from sites throughout the county to replace senior volunteers over the age of 60 who were replaced out of concerns for their health.

Twelve dining sites for the elderly in the county, including the Olean Senior Center, were closed this week because of the coronavirus, making the need for meal deliveries that much more important.

At the Senior Center in Olean, eight of the Public Works employees gathered under an outside awning or in the foyer of the North Barry Street facility to receive instructions for delivery to 98 seniors from Gina Gluck of the county Department of Aging. Gluck oversees the Meals on Wheels operation at the Senior Center where she normally directs senior volunteer drivers

“Tuesday, I had to tell my (senior) volunteers they couldn’t do this anymore,” she said. “They’re a really good bunch of volunteers, the drivers are so caring.”

Gluck noted her new workers have been just as helpful and enthusiastic.

She said they all wear gloves when delivering food, and masks, as needed. They also have dropped off instructions to meal recipients to step away from the door when their food is delivered.

“The first day we (used Public Works employees) was Wednesday,” Gluck said. “These guys are great; no complaints, they do exactly what they’re ordered and they report back to me and tell me if somebody isn’t at home.”

Gluck explained that she instructs her new drivers to call to the senior residents while dropping off meals at their homes.

“If they don’t answer, they have to bring (the meals) back to me and I call them” to check on them, she said of wellness checks on seniors who don’t respond.

One of the Public Works employees said they all normally work on roads, bridges or construction projects, but “do whatever we are told to do.”

One of the employees, Arthur Willett, added, “This is way different, but we’re willing to help out.”

All of the men admitted that they never thought they’d be called on to do the task of delivering meals to seniors.

When asked if they were glad to help out, several chimed in, “Yes, absolutely.”