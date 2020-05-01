ALBANY (TNS) — Well over 100 protesters stood outside the state Capitol to decry the closure of businesses in the state Friday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters inside the building that schools would not reopen during the current academic year in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The crowd gathered a little over a week after a similar group filled the same spot to demand the state reopen for business. Friday’s rally started on State Street and moved to the area around the sculpture of Civil War General Philip Sheridan before it migrated from the Capitol to the governor’s mansion on Eagle Street.
Demonstrators were also outside Cuomo’s Manhattan office on Friday, calling for more aid for out-of-work New Yorkers.
In Albany, one man, who refused to give his name, said he was a construction worker and was worried about how he would feed his two daughters. He hadn’t worked since the state shutdown began, he said.
“I’ve got payments piling up that I can’t make,” he said. “I want to come back to work.”
A short time before the protest started at noon Friday, police lined the streets nearby to pay respect to Sgt. Randall French, the Troy police officer whose body was being escorted to a Rensselaer County nursing home the day after he died of COVID-19.
Other protesters circled the area around the Capitol in their cars, waving flags and honking their horns.
Carrying signs and bullhorns, the protesters alternated between insulting Cuomo and urging him to reopen the state. Standing on the base of the Sheridan statute, organizers warned of government overreach and the possibility of permanent damage to Upstate small businesses, as well as warnings about potential injury from any coronavirus vaccines and a takeover by the New World Order.
Most protesters wore masks but some did not.
One of the protest organizers, Cara Castronuova, a former boxer and physical trainer featured on NBC’s television show “Biggest Loser,” said the shutdown was government overreach that infringed on New Yorker’s rights. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow speakers, Castronuova told the crowd their right to assemble and petition their government was being denied.
“I don’t care if there’s a virus, it sets a terrible precedent for the future,” she said in an interview afterward. “The state should be educating, they should not be controlling and mandating.”
SCHOOLS TO STAY CLOSED
Cuomo announced that schools, colleges and universities will remain closed through the end of the academic calendar year.
He said the challenge of making schools “safe” for students, teachers and employees would have been too difficult to have them reopen this year.
School districts and colleges have scrambled to set up distance-learning programs and “that actually has worked out well, not perfectly,” Cuomo said. “We had to do it in a rush … but it did work. It basically functioned well and teachers did a phenomenal job stepping up to do this.”
{p class=”krttext”}In an earlier executive order, the governor had waived a requirement that schools have at least 180-days of in-school learning. New York has 700 public school districts with 4,800 schools and 2.59 million students. There are also 1,800 private schools with 4,000 students.
{p class=”krttext”}Cuomo also has said that regional reopenings of the state would require schools, businesses and transportation to be restarted in a coordinated basis, because otherwise people who work while their children are in school may not have childcare alternatives. In his remarks Friday, the governor implied that issue may be overcome if the academic school year is scheduled to end in “a few weeks.”
{p class=”krttext”}But many schools operate through the third week of June.
{p class=”krttext”}”It’s one thing to say you can figure out how to socially distance in construction … to say we’re going to figure out that plan and put it in place in the next few weeks is virtually impossible,” he said, noting that classroom sizes would need to be reduced and serving children lunches in cafeterias, while adhering to social distancing guidelines, would be impossible to organize in a short timeframe.
{p class=”krttext” style=”text-align: center;”}DEATHS CONTINUE TO DECLINE
{p class=”krttext”}New deaths due to coronavirus in New York fell below 300 on Thursday for the first time since March 29, when 253 people died.
{p class=”krttext”}A total of 289 people in the state died due to the virus on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 18,610.
{p class=”krttext”}About a month ago, the statewide death toll was 728. New York has 304,372 confirmed cases of the virus.
{p class=”krttext”}While the overall death toll is still rising, the pace has slowed since reaching a peak of 799 new deaths on April 8. New deaths fell below 500 on April 19 and have continued dropping.
{p class=”krttext”}“Lower than it has been, but still tragic and terrible,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today at a press briefing in Albany. “All the good numbers, all the good news, this number just wipes that all away.”
{p class=”krttext”}The state began seeing an improvement in statistics on hospitalizations several weeks ago and that continued on Thursday. The net changes in hospitalizations and intubations continued trending negative, where they’ve been for over two weeks now.
{p class=”krttext”}Total hospitalizations fell below 11,000 on Thursday for the first time since March 30.
{p class=”krttext”}The running three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus remained relatively flat at 954. Cuomo said that’s still too high and added the state plans to start gathering more specific information from hospitals to target the new cases more effectively.