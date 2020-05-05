OLEAN — A nearly $12 million project to resurrect the Manufactures and Traders Bank building at the heart of Olean is poised to start — perhaps as early this summer.
The project is one of several seeking more than $50 million in tax breaks from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), including Holiday Valley and four solar farm projects.
The IDA will meet at 11:15 a.m. Thursday via telephone conference during the coronavirus pandemic for safety reasons.
Manny Hanny Development LLC., is the company formed by the applicant, Savarino Companies of Buffalo to own and manage the 105-year-old bank building currently owned by the Olean Urban Renewal Agency (URA).
The company is seeking tax breaks from the IDA for the historic and adaptive reuse of the bank and the adjacent Siegel’s Shoes store in an $11.7 million project.
The seven-story bank building at State and Union streets has been vacant for more than 25 years. The last office moved out in 1994. The Savarino plan is the fourth major attempt to renovate the structure under the URA.
Manny Hanny Development LLC is proposing 21 market-rate apartment, 8,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail space, according to its application with the IDA.
Construction is projected to take just over a year to complete.
Savarino is seeking more than $1 million in tax breaks: $320,000 in sales tax exemptions, $87,250 in mortgage recording fees and $625,000 in real property tax exemption.
A payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) would also have to be negotiated with Cattaraugus County, the city of Olean and Olean City School District.
Savarino’s application to the IDA states there will be a full-time manager hired in the first year and a part-time employee. Independent contractors would retain 60 employees and hire 10 new employees in the first year and 10 new employees in the second year.
The application to the IDA projects 81 professional or managerial employees in the building with an annual payroll of $2,880,000 and the end of the first year after completion and $3,280,000 at the end of the second year.
Savarino Companies projects 92 construction workers for 56 weeks.
Up to 17% of the $6.9 million to be financed, or about $2 million, will be from public sources. Another $3,040,000 will come from private sector financing, $3,635,000 in federal programs, $1.3 million in state programs and about $1,750,000 in applicant equity.
Corey Wiktor, IDA executive director, said the company’s financing is in place and the time frame for starting the project is this summer.
“They will be utilizing local building trades. When it’s finished, the building will be back on the tax rolls for the first time in 25 years,” Wiktor said.
The IDA board, which will be meeting via telephone conference, is expected to vote to hold a public hearing on the Manny Hanny application.
The IDA is also expected to set public hearings for four solar farms proposed by an Atlanta firm, Dimension Energy — one in Allegany and four in Portville — worth a total of about $34 million.
The proposed solar farms are:
- A 3-megawatt project on 33 acres on Buffalo Street in Allegany near Duggan & Duggan, $9 million.
- A 4.55-megawatt installation on 118 acres on Windfall Road in Portville, $8 million.
- A 4.55-megawatt project on 67 acres off Haskell Road and Haskell Parkway in Portville, $8.7 million.
- A 4.55-megawatt installation on 67 acres off Haskell Road and Haskell Parkway in Portville, $8.4 million.