Potholes return to Salamanca’s state-owned roads with a vengeance

SALAMANCA — The only certainties in life are death and taxes, and in Salamanca, you can add potholes to the list.
Just in time for winter travel, the reemergence of potholes on the main roads in the city spread like a plague through Salamanca after another year passed without the expected rebuilding of state-owned highways.
In the meantime, the city’s Department of Public Works has been out cold patching the potholes when and where they can, explained DPW Superintendent Rob Carpenter.
“I have a crew out there that’s going to be running all day doing cold patch,” he said Dec. 20.
Carpenter said he’s not surprised to see the potholes reemerging so early in the season. Each year it’s been getting worse, he said, adding that the DPW is going to do its best to stay on top of the problem areas.
“It’s going to get bad, I can promise you that,” he said. “I think as each year goes by, it progresses a little quicker.”
So far this month, Carpenter said a majority of the potholes he’s seen are on the state-owned main roads through the city, specifically Central Avenue, Clinton Street, Broad Street and a portion of Wildwood Avenue.
Meanwhile, on the city-owned side streets, potholes have been “few and far between,” he said. “The state roads are the ones coming apart already.”
At this time of year, Carpenter said the only bandaid the DPW can use on the potholes is a cold patch. He said there isn’t any hot patch to use during the winter, and even if there was, it wouldn’t adhere to the pavement.
“Cold patch doesn’t really last that long, but we have to get out there and cushion the best we can when we have the opportunity to do so,” he said.
And that opportunity can be unpredictable as the weather that is nice enough for cold patching isn’t always around and usually doesn’t last long.
“It takes a dedicated crew to go out there when it’s not snowing,” Carpenter said. “And of course, if it’s snowing and we’re out plowing, we’re not filling potholes anyway.”
A project to rebuild Routes 219 and 417 in the city — which are Central, Wildwood, Clinton and Broad — was first announced by the New York State Department of Transportation in late 2016 with plans for construction to begin in the summer of 2017.
Since then, the project has been delayed each year with the state DOT website currently listing it as “in development” with construction expected to begin on the $2.3 million project in the summer of 2020.
“They haven’t updated us at all,” Carpenter said. “It’s frustrating is what it is.”
MEANWHILE, the Salamanca DPW switched over to its winter schedule in November, and Carpenter said the department has been doing well with what snow there has been so far.
“We’ve been right on top of it,” he said. “For what we can do, I think we’re doing pretty good.”
As is the case with Western New York winters, Carpenter said residents may experience a couple of slippery spots or side streets with snow yet to be plowed, but at some point during the day, every street is getting cleared and salted.
During the winter months, Carpenter said they’ll have six or seven plows running during the day from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; two trucks from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; and two trucks from 3 to 11 a.m. to help with the morning work and school commutes.
“We are absolutely prepared,” he added.
Over the summer, all the plows and sanders are maintained with any repairs needed to be done taken care of then. Carpenter said they begin outfitting the trucks in early October so once the first snow hits in November, they’re all ready to go.
“Everything’s been going great,” he said. “As far as what we’re doing, my guys are doing a hell of a job out there.”
