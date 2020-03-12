PORTVILLE — With milder temperatures than average this winter, spring is on the minds of many in Portville and the surrounding area — and that means boating on the Allegheny River.
Eager kayakers and canoers hope this year will bring another boat launch in addition to Lynn Launch on Steam Valley Road, as plans for a launch on Route 305 South have been in the works since last year.
While Bob Fischer was not reporting in his role as chairman of the Portville Planning Board, he informed the town board that the launch application was in the first stages with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
The current Steam Valley boat launch is a subject of concern for Tim Emley, town superintendent, however. He said that the 4-year-old site had been vandalized, with incidents occurring at night over the years.
A concrete table at the site was broken last year, while there has been graffiti under the bridge and remnants of a fire left at the site.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office declined to answer a question as to how many calls had been responded to over four years without a Freedom of Information Law request.
Emley made several suggestions as to security on the site for consideration, including:
- Installation of a gate that would be closed certain hours, although the problem of possibly inhibiting a water rescue was brought up.
- Signs indicating hours of no parking and no trespassing.
- Installation of a split rail fence along the outer edge of the property.
- Solar or other lighting.
- Installation of a large stone berm to ensure a car can’t roll down the concrete ramp into the river
IN OTHER NEWS a few community residents who live near proposed solar farm sites in the town were at the meeting Tuesday night hoping to hear more information from Dimension Renewable Energy.
While the solar company was not available to make a presentation, Emley addressed their concerns and reassured them of the town’s commitment to its residents.
“I talked to (Dimension) and told them they had to contact the landowners,” Emley said.
He told residents that it was not the board’s decision and that it was up to the solar company to pay for a meeting space, schedule and set up a public hearing and listen to concerns.
Emley reassured the landowners that a permit would never be issued by the town board until each landowner in the immediate area is happy with any agreement involving any project in the town.
When asked if the town board is concerned by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to fast-track energy projects like solar farms statewide — at the possible exclusion of decision-making power on the part of municipalities — Emley replied he “would be concerned about it.”