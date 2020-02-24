A strong majority of New York voters favor any Democrat over President Donald Trump in 2020, yet a majority also believe Trump will be re-elected, according to the newest Siena College poll.
The poll also found ever-plummeting support for New York’s new bail laws, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s favorability and job performance ratings have dropped since the beginning of the year.
New York voters would choose any of the six leading Democratic presidential candidates over Trump — from margins of 25 points by Michael Bloomberg to 14 points by Elizabeth Warren.
But New Yorkers say by a 62-29% margin that they believe Trump will be re-elected, including 81% of Republicans, 73% of independents and even a plurality, 48%, of Democrats, according to the poll released Monday.
The poll has an overall margin of error of 4.5%.
Among registered Democrats, Bernie Sanders has the support of 25%, followed by Bloomberg, 21%; Joe Biden, 13%; Warren, 11%; and, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, each with 9%.
Fifty-one percent of Democrats prefer a candidate they agree with on more issues, while 45% want the candidate with the best chance to defeat Trump. And 33% of Democrats say that Bloomberg has the best chance to beat Trump, followed by Sanders at 22%, Biden at 16% and the other three in single digits.
“While New Yorkers appear poised to give the Democrats their ninth consecutive presidential nod, they also overwhelmingly believe Trump is poised to win re-election to a second term,” said Siena pollster Steven Greenberg. “A majority of voters from every demographic group think Trump will win, with the exception of Democrats — only a plurality — and self-described liberals, who say he will not win 47-42%.”
Nine weeks before New York Democrats weigh in on their party’s presidential nominee, Sanders has a narrow 4-point lead over Bloomberg, 25-21%, with Biden, Warren, Buttigieg and Klobuchar all between 9% and 13% support.
“Bloomberg leads in New York City with Sanders second, while Sanders leads upstate and in the downstate suburbs, where Bloomberg finishes third in both,” Greenberg said. “Bernie is trouncing with younger voters and Mike has a commanding lead with older voters. Men side with Bernie, while women lean toward Mike.”
The poll finds that one-third of Democrats say Bloomberg, followed by Sanders and Biden, have the best chance to beat Trump. Bloomberg has the best chance according to older voters, while Sanders has the best chance according to younger voters.
Regarding the governor, Cuomo has a negative 44-50% favorability rating, down from 49-45% in January, and matching his negative 44-49% rating in November.
His job performance rating also dropped, with 36% giving Cuomo a positive job performance rating and 63% giving him a negative rating, down from 41-56% last month, barely ahead of 35-65% in November.
Support for the new bail law, which took effect in January after passage as part of the budget last year, continues to plummet, according to the poll.
In April, New Yorkers thought the new law would be good for the state by 17 points. Last month, voters said the new law is bad for the state by a margin of 12 points. Today, that margin for thinking the law is bad for New York has bulged to 26 points, Greenberg said.
Voters are now evenly divided, 48-48%, on the law allowing undocumented immigrants to get a New York driver’s license. Democrats, black and Latino voters continue to strongly support it, as independents and white voters oppose it and Republicans strongly oppose the law.
(Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)