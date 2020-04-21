BELFAST — Local and state officials lamented the loss of educator, historian and politician Bill Heaney over the weekend.
Passing away after a fall at home, he was 76.
“The impact of Bill’s educational career is far-reaching and will truly never be known,” said Curt Crandall, chairman of the Allegany County Board of Legislators. “Bill Heaney, Allegany County is forever grateful for your unending interest in our community.”
Growing up in Angelica and later teaching high school English at Belfast for decades, Heaney served as the chairman of the county Republican committee for 20 years and worked on staff at virtually every level of government.
Former Gov. George Pataki, who tapped Heaney in 2001 to be his representative in the region for six years, lamented the loss.
“So sorry to hear. Bill was a great guy,” Pataki said in a statement. “And a tremendous help to me. Please extend my condolences to everyone.”
Former state Sen. Catharine Young also spoke highly of Heaney.
“Bill was a dear friend and mentor to me for more than 22 years,” she said. “He had that endearing Irish charm and quick wit, and knew how to bring people together to get important things accomplished. That’s why political luminaries such as Congressman Amo Houghton, Gov. George Pataki, Senators Jess Present and Pat McGee, and former Assemblymen John Hasper and Dick Wesley worked so closely with him.
“In 2002, when Gov. Pataki was running for re-election, he wanted to make sure he spent time in rural areas, especially traveling the Southern Tier counties,” Young said. “Bill helped put together a whistle stop tour on an antique train that traveled from Chautauqua County to Steuben. People were very excited, parked at train crossings and running across fields to wave and cheer. Large crowds greeted us at stops in Olean and Belmont. It was a classic Bill Heaney-organized event — history, creativity and politics rolled up into one.”
Young said the two met for the first time in 1999.
“The first time I met him was when he was Allegany County Republican Chairman and I was running for the state Assembly,” she said. “Bill immediately put together a campaign team, helping me win the election even though we only had 11 weeks to put it together, and we have been personal friends and colleagues ever since.”
Later on, Young said, Heaney was he was an “invaluable member of my staff, and did a phenomenal job, representing me at many events when I was in Albany.”
She said Heaney was a master of local history and an ardent advocate for Allegany County.
“He loved his family and friends, and his passing is a great loss for our entire region,” she said.
Crandall noted that Heaney served on the Belfast Town Board, later becoming the county’s Republican election commissioner. Two years after that he became the Allegany County Republican chairman.
He later moved on to federal politics, working for then-Rep. Amo Houghton as the congressional regional director and a political consultant. Houghton passed away on March 4.
Heaney served as a delegate at two Republican National Conventions, casting ballots for George H.W. Bush in 1992 and Bob Dole in 1996.
After working for Pataki, Heaney served part-time on the staff of Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, and then full-time for Young. He retired in 2017.
In recent years, Heaney spent much time focusing on the area’s history. He was instrumental in the founding of the Allegany County History Awareness Week, which has brought around a thousand school children to the David A. Howe Library in Wellsville to learn about the events that shaped the county.
The centerpieces of the first exhibition were $12,000 replicas of pistols used in the famous duel between Alexander Hamilton and Vice President Aaron Burr that resulted in the death of Hamilton.
The pistols used in the duel were owned by John Barker Church, who was Hamilton’s brother-in-law, who passed the pistols on to his son, Philip Church, one of the founding fathers of Allegany County. Working with Amo Houghton, J.P. Morgan Chase sent the handcrafted replicas — the originals are stored in a vault in Manhattan — for the exhibition.
Heaney is survived by his wife, Eva, three sons and seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Belfast Lion’s Club. Online condolences may be made at treusdellfuneralhome.com.