LETCHWORTH GORGE — Police recovered a body Monday from the Genesee River gorge in Letchworth State Park, according to the New York State Police.
Members of the State Park Police High Angle Rescue Team partnered with a State Police Aviation Unit as well as forest rangers in the recovery effort.
Members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations continue to investigate the identity of the deceased and circumstances of the death.
The gorge recovery stemmed from an investigation that started Sunday evening, state police reported.