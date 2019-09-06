OLEAN — The Olean Police Department and the Olean City School District are investigating what could be interpreted as a threatening post on social media.
The school district released a statement about the Facebook post:
"The Olean City School District is aware that there has been a threat posted on social media. The district takes all threats seriously and the authorities are aware and conducting an investigation.
"The safety of our students and employees is our top priority and we are dedicated to insure they are safe."
A video posted to social media platforms shows photos of local school children with captions that include their names and the letters "RIP."
Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley has indicated that his department is investigating the video and has dispatched extra officers at Olean schools on Friday.
(The Olean Times Herald will report more on this story as information develops.)