While nearly 60 police departments and sheriff’s offices in New York state were cut off from important state Department of Motor Vehicles records because of the Green Light Law, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office complied with a requirement at the last minute.
Law enforcement agencies had to agree in writing that DMV records won’t be turned over to federal immigration, state officials said. The interruption in the flow of the records — including photos used for identification and photo arrays — came in response to the newly passed state Green Light Law, which allows people who came to the United States illegally to get driver’s licenses.
As of earlier this week, according to syracuse.com, 59 agencies hadn’t certified that they would honor the agreement, according to officials at the state Department of Criminal Justice Services and the DMV. Those agencies missed the Jan. 11 deadline to sign the agreement, though they can still have their access restored if they agree to not share the records, officials said.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Witcomb said service was not interrupted for his department.
“We couldn’t go without the service, so we signed it — but we waited until the last hour,” he said.
“I didn’t sign the agreement until the final hour because I was really hopeful there would be a last-minute change to it.”
Whitcomb said he was hoping there would at least be a delay in implementation, as the annual meeting of county sheriffs is set for next week, “when we can all look at it with our counsel, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”
Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley said his office has had to sign documents for years to access photos through the DMV; the photos are typically used by investigators in helping victims identify suspects and for other internal purposes.
“If you need a picture of someone and you don’t have it, how else are you going to get it?” Rowley said.
Under the existing agreement — which did not appear different than previous ones, the chief said — police departments are barred from sharing DMV photos with outside users.
Rowley did note that regular DMV records access — such as driver’s licenses and registrations — was down for a time on Wednesday, but he was unaware if that had anything to do with the Green Light Law or was just a general outage.
The law, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June, allows state residents who entered the U.S. illegally to obtain a driver’s license without a Social Security number beginning Dec. 14. The law states that the information those residents hand over to the state for the driver’s license shall not be used by the federal government as a means to identify or deport them.
Local police agencies have access to the DMV database, though local agencies cannot tell based on the DMV records alone whether a license-holder came to the United States illegally, officials said.
The agreement with local police agencies is meant to ensure that they “do not disclose that information to ICE, Customs & Border Protection and Citizenship and Immigration Services as stipulated in law,” Janine Kava, a spokeswoman for DCJS, told syracuse.com.