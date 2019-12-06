OLEAN — Pink lit up the night on Thursday, giving hope to those fighting breast cancer.
On a cold and breezy Thursday, more than 70 people gathered around the Olean Rotary Club gazebo at Lincoln Park to remember those who have died from breast cancer and offer support to those still fighting at the Pink Pumpkin Project’s annual Tree of Hope lighting ceremony.
Lynn Anzivine served as emcee for the event. She founded the group in memory of her late sister-in-law, Laurie Anzivine Ogle, who died from breast cancer in 2007. Since 2012, the nonprofit organization has raised money, including by decorating and selling pumpkins, to help support hundreds of local residents battling breast cancer.
“Thank you so much for coming to our fifth annual Tree of Hope lighting,” she said to the crowd, noting the presence of many survivors of cancer, those still in treatment and those who “have received their heavenly healing,” and passed away.
A selection of Christmas carols were sung by the group, led by the Rev. Adam Stein of Creekside Chapel in Allegany playing guitar and Tim Stein.
More than 100 names were read off before the crowd, with those reading the names becoming visibly moved while speaking.
Melissa Ryder and young Alayna Kohl of Olean have a tale heard frequently around the tree on Thursday.
“My mom passed away last October, so I like to come down,” Ryder said. “It’s important to me — it’s something I can do to honor her, something going out of my way.”
“I miss my grandma Ryder,” Alayna said.
And while teary-eyed for the loss of her mother, Ryder sang the praises of Pink Pumpkin Project’s efforts to help cancer fighters.
“Pink Pumpkin helped us out — they’re one of the organizations you see in the community,” she said, compared to other cancer groups that help with research or other goals that have little direct impact on those living with cancer.
Anyone interested in volunteering, or anyone who simply has ideas for the organization, can email the group at thepinkpumpkinproject@yahoo.com. Visit the group at www.thepinkpumpkinproject.com or on Facebook.