ALLEGANY — For the past several years, the women’s basketball team at St. Bonaventure University has joined hands with Olean General Hospital to raise funds through the Pink Game for people with breast cancer.
The Pink Game, slated to be played by St. Bonaventure’s women’s basketball team at noon Sunday at the Reilly Center, will add a third new partnership, the Pink Pumpkin Project, which helps local women and men fighting breast cancer in New York state and Pennsylvania.
Steve Jackson, president of the OGH Hospital Foundation, said Pink Pumpkin’s inclusion as a co-sponsor alongside OGH and St. Bonaventure will include a new feature during the fundraiser.
Admission to the game is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and under. All survivors of cancer will be admitted free of charge and will receive an official Pink Game shirt. In addition, all survivors’ family members will be admitted for $3.
Jackson said the new feature at this year’s event is a video that shares a local cancer survivor’s journey through the illness.
“We wanted to really showcase what cancer care is in our community, and showcase the strength of our partnership,” Jackson explained. “We have a really neat video that will be played throughout the time-outs about one person’s journey (Melissa Beer) through breast cancer. We’re really proud of this (video) because it will showcase the clinical needs of this person’s care as well as the resources the Pink Pumpkin Project provides” in the community.
“Along with that we’ll sell T-shirts and raffle tickets” that include a grand prize, he continued. “All the proceeds that we raise will be split between Olean General Hospital and the Pink Pumpkin Project to go toward support of local cancer care.”
Raffle tickets and official Pink Game shirts are available for $10 each and can be purchased at the game, or purchased or pre-ordered at TinyURL.com/PinkGame2020
“It’s getting exciting, because there will be a surprise end to culminate this year,” Jackson added.
Lynn Anzivine, founder of Pink Pumpkin, said she and others with the non-profit organization “feel so blessed to have been asked to be part of the Pink Game.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone to be able to witness what the word, “community” truly entails,” she said. “When you hear the saying, ‘It takes a village,’ it truly does, especially when you are speaking about cancer and the individual’s journey.”
Anzivine said she and the others wanted to provide a special thank you to Beer or Rixford, Pa. and her family for being a part of Pink Pumpkin and sharing her story on the video.
“Melissa was very instrumental with sharing her cancer journey and how she triumphed over her cancer diagnosis with faith, grace and strength,” Anzivine continued, noting Beer’s cancer journey can be viewed at www.thepinkpumpkinproject.org on the home page.
On a related note, Anzivine said Pink Pumpkin has assisted almost 600 “fighters” in a 30 to 40 mile radius over the past eight years.
“We could not give the financial assistance we have been able to give without those in our amazing communities continually supporting us with donations and fundraisers,” Anzivine added. “OGH Cancer Services and SBU have been wonderful partners and we are looking to collaborate more with them as community members.”
She said the organization also appreciates St. Bonaventure’s women’s basketball team for taking time out of their schedule to attend the Pink Pumpkin event, Laurie’s Retreat of Hope, and spend time getting to know a few of the “fighters and survivors of PPP.
“We would also like to give special recognition to Paul Brown, for sponsoring the Pink Game and our utmost sincere appreciation to Danny Bush for the heartfelt and inspiring video he put together,” Anzivine concluded.