ALLEGANY — As a breast cancer survivor, Melissa Beer has been grateful for the help and support provided by the Pink Pumpkin Project — and was honored when she was asked to participate in a video that told her story.
The video, shown during Sunday’s annual Pink Game played by St. Bonaventure University’s women’s basketball team, was part of the successful event, said Lynn Angivine, founder of Pink Pumpkin which provides financial and emotional support to area women and men with breast cancer. The event at the Reilly Center also honored all other cancer survivors.
Anzivine noted the fundraiser raised $1,771.50 for Pink Pumpkin, as well as the same amount for Olean General Hospital’s Cancer Services, which was another sponsor of the event alongside Paul Brown, game sponsor. Funds were raised through the sale of game shirts, raffle tickets and small pink basketballs.
“To kick off the weekend, the Women’s Basketball team and coaches met the fighters and survivors (of cancer) over at Laurie’s Retreat of Hope,” Anzivine said of a retreat in Olean named for her late sister-in-law who was the inspiration for the founding of Pink Pumpkin.
“It was a nice hour or so where everyone got together, shared stories, had laughs and got to know each other,” Anzivine said of the retreat. “What an awesome way to start off Sunday’s big event.”
In commenting on the video at the game, produced by Danny Bush, Anzivine said it featured Beer, a breast cancer survivor and her journey.
“It depicted her walk of faith, grace and strength and the community that rallied around her and her family,” Anzivine explained. “Before half time, those who wished to participate were asked to gather around the court and hold up their signs stating, “I fight for….” It was truly an awe-inspiring moment to see Melissa and her family lead the fight song as over 100 friends and family held their signs high and proud with names of who they fight for.”
Beer, a resident of Rixford, Pa. and longtime employee of the Otto-Eldred (Pa.) School District, said she was happy to share her story on the video.
“I was honored first of all to be asked to do it, and of course I was nervous,” she admitted. “But any little bit that I can help is a plus and I’m willing to do that, for sure.
“And any money we can bring in to help others (is good) because it just seems like there are so many new ones diagnosed (with cancer.) It’s just unreal,” she added.
Beer said she is pleased to say that in September she will be a four-year survivor of the disease from the time she had been diagnosed.
Beer noted she had taken a seven-month leave from her work in the school district in 2016.
During those months of illness, Pink Pumpkin came to her rescue.
“They have been a godsend from the get-go,” she said of the organization. “From the first knock on my door when they delivered the tote (with gifts.) You get closer and closer with these women because they do so much for us. And we get to do such fun things, they’re a blessing.”
Beer said Pink Pumpkin also helps the survivors through support meetings, held twice a month.
“They’re awesome, we get together and we don’t always talk about our cancer,” she commented. “We just have a good time and we know that every one of us there is a cancer survivor or fighter and it just helps. You’re not alone.”
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)