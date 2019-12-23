OLEAN — While not a huge problem locally, officials are still recommending to keep an eye out for stolen packages.
Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky said package theft has not hit the same frequency as other communities across the country, but it does happen here.
“We’ve always had a problem, but it’s never been a widespread thing,” Blovsky said, adding many likely go unreported.
“And it’s not just around the holidays,” Blovksy added, with the boom in online sales making easy targets year-round.
There are simple steps to mitigate
“You can request to have your package delivered to your work, if you’re allowed by your boss,” he said, adding neighbors who you trust and will be home are also a viable alternative.
Another option is to request the package be hidden from plain sight or delivered to a side entrance, he added. Many delivery workers already make a habit of hiding packages, while there is often a field in online purchase forms or with the carrier to offer special handling instructions for package drop-off.
Blovksy also recommended security cameras, with prices on recording systems being significantly lower with higher quality in recent years — as well as reporting thefts to the carrier and to law enforcement.
The U.S. Postal Service offers several tips for those worried about package thefts:
Promptly pickup mail: Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time.
Deposit mail close to pickup time: Deposit outgoing mail into USPS® Blue Collection Boxes before the last collection or inside your local Post Office™.
Inquire about overdue mail: If you do not receive a check, credit card, or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the sender as soon as possible and inquire about it.
Don’t send cash: Be careful about what you send. Don’t risk sending cash in the mail.
Arrange for prompt pickup: If you cannot be home to receive a package, make another arrangement or use the USPS Hold Mail Service.
Use Hold for Pickup: When shipping packages, use the Hold for PickUp option, and the recipients can collect the package at their local Post Office.
Request signature confirmation: When mailing something important, consider requesting Signature Confirmation for the intended recipient.
File a change of address: If you move, make sure you file a change of address with the Postal Service and let your financial institutions know as well
United Parcel Service and FedEx also offered advice:
Enroll in carriers’ free services — UPS My Choice, FedEx Delivery Manager and USPS Informed Delivery can assist with holding packages, rerouting to more secure pickup locations or other features, depending on the carrier. The major carriers also offer free package update information, including emails and text messages when packages are heading out for delivery and after drop-off. Visit usps.com, ups.com and fedex.com for details on each carrier’s programs.
Report a missing or stolen package — inform the shipper if a package is delivered but is gone by the time you get to it. The shipper is responsible for initiating stolen package claims. Local law enforcement and security cameras may be helpful, officials said.
Further protection for your packages — insure packages for the actual value (Up to $50,000 for UPS shipments) or even purchase separate parcel insurance for additional recourse.
Explore technology options — devices such as the Latch building access system or Ring smart doorbells could be used to ensure delivery safety.