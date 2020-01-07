OLEAN — The new Common Council president should not take long to adapt to the role — he’s been there before.
In a 4-3 vote during a special meeting Monday, aldermen chose former council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, to take the helm of the council for the next year over former Mayor Linda Witte, D-Ward 1.
“It’s very exciting, it’s a great honor and I’m very happy to lead the Council again,” Gonzalez said after the meeting. “I missed the position. A position like that, it’s good to change it up every few years.”
Along with his own vote, he received support from Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, and Nate Smith, R-Ward 6. Witte was supported by outgoing President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, and newly-seated David Anastasia, D-Ward 7.
On Wednesday, Crawford announced he would not seek the post again, but will remain on the Common Council after serving two years in the top position.
The last contested council president vote was in 2012, when Jim Brady won the position over Ann McLaughlin — who herself was unanimously elected to the position the following year.
Gonzalez, a four-term alderman, served as council president from January 2016 through the end of 2017.
The council president, under the city charter, presides over meetings of the council, and serves as interim mayor upon vacancy of the mayor’s post. Beyond the charter, the president performs other duties including setting agendas, acting as a liaison between the council and mayor and representing the council on various panels in the community.
First up on his agenda is setting committee assignments — “putting the right alderman in the right place, taking advantage of their strengths,” Gonzalez said. “It’s uniting a council so we all work together.”
He also hopes to rebuild his previous working relationship with Mayor Bill Aiello from Gonzalez’s previous tenure, which covered the end of the reconstruction of North Union Street, other capital projects and two years of budget negotiations.
“Then we’re on to the budget,” Gonzalez said.
In the past two years with Crawford at the helm, “we’ve done a good job digging into it,” Gonzalez said, with aldermen balancing spending needs with what funds are available without skyrocketing taxes.
For his part, Aiello said he has begun meetings with department heads on budget requests, adding he will have the first estimates ready next month.
“I have to have my tentative budget to the council by Feb. 15,” Aiello said, giving the council two months before the April 15 adoption deadline to offer changes and vote.
The new budget year begins June 1.
Aiello said he looks forward to working with Gonzalez in the role again.
“I think it was a good relationship,” Aiello said, adding he has had similar relationships with the other aldermen since coming into office. “I think I’m a team player, and everyone I’ve worked with has been a team player.”