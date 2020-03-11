OLEAN — In the Twin Tiers, Betty Pappas’ name is synonymous with the term guidance counselor, given the amount of years the retired educator had devoted to the profession.
For that reason, and others, the Olean resident’s name graces the annual “Betty Pappas Award” that has been presented to an outstanding high school guidance counselor at a school in Cattaraugus County each of the last four years.
During a special 11:30 a.m. ceremony on May 11 at Good Times of Olean, the fifth-annual award will be presented to a guidance counselor who has gone above and beyond, much like Pappas did throughout her career. All of the former recipients, Robb Vogtli, Randolph, 2016 recipient; Nate Farnum, Walsh, 2017; Brianna Eaton, BOCES, 2018; and Cindi Rhoades, Franklinville, 2019, are expected to attend.
Alexander Nazemetz, a resident of Allegany and associate vice president of Enrollment Management at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa., said he had created the award with the approval of admissions professionals at Pitt-Bradford, Jamestown Community College in Olean, St. Bonaventure University and Jamestown Business College. The four colleges are part of the Cattaraugus County Guidance Counselors Association.
The award to a counselor includes a $100 stipend as well as an engraved silver star.
“Literally, it’s an appreciation type of award from the four colleges,” Nazemetz explained. “We all kind of vote on who would be eligible for the award. We finalize it and vote on it.”
Nazemetz said he came up with the concept for the award after meeting Pappas years ago at Penn-York College Night while he was a student at St. Bonaventure. He said Pappas was one of the original planners of Penn-York night, which is a huge event conducted by guidance counselors in New York state and Pennsylvania for 100 colleges.
Pappas impressed him with her dedication to the event, which has been hosted the past 50 years at St. Bonaventure.
Later, as an admissions professional at St. Bonaventure, Nazemetz regularly contacted Pappas who had worked as a guidance counselor at various high schools over the years and continued to show dedication to her job.
“She and I had a great relationship,” he remembers. “She literally has been a part of the Cattaraugus County Guidance Counselors Association since its inception. If you talk in the guidance community in Cattaraugus County, everyone knows Betty.”
He said Pappas was truly surprised when the award was first received five years ago by the inaugural recipient as well as herself.
“She had no clue, you should have seen her face, it was awesome,” Nazemetz recalled.
Although Pappas has been retired from her last guidance counselor position at Olean High School for a number of years, she continues to attend Penn-York night, Nazemetz added.
“Another reason why we wanted to create this award in Betty’s name is because she was such an awesome guidance counselor,” Nazemetz continued. “Whether she was helping someone with a family problem or getting them into Harvard” she gave it her all.
When contacted, Pappas said the award has been a real honor to her.
“It really is one of the highlights of my life,” Pappas said of the award. “When your peers do this, it just means more.”
Pappas said during her career, she worked as a guidance counselor at Hinsdale High School for 28 years; Archbishop Walsh High School for one year; Bolivar-Richburg for two years; and Olean High for 10 years.