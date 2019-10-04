COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A Potter County Pennsylvania Lottery retailer sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket.
Rite Aid at 207 Route 6 West, Coudersport, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
A manager on duty at the Coudersport Rite Aid Friday afternoon confirmed that most of the store’s customers are local. The manager also indicated that the lucky winner is a resident from the Coudersport area.
The Scratch-Off $1 Million Spectacular is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million.