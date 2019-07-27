Onofest 2019 – A rockin’ good time

ONOVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development and the Onoville Marina invite the public to the 12th annual Onofest on Saturday from 2 to 9:30 p.m. at the marina on the Allegany Reservoir.
Live music begins at 2:30 p.m. and continues throughout the day. At 9:30, the evening will wind-down with a grand finale of fireworks.
At 2:30 p.m., “Two 40 Ride” takes the stage until 4:30. The new Western New York Country band entertains with a mix of today’s hottest hits and yesterday’s favorites.
The music continues with “Qwister” from 5-7 p.m. The Jamestown area group is a high energy, fun Reggae Party Rock band that spreads laughter and positivity. Their music includes everything from Johnny Cash to Top 40 and all other greats in-between with their own Reggae twist.
Back again are hometown favorites “The Hootz,” who will perform 7:30-9:30 p.m. and wrap up the evening with their hits before the grand fireworks display. The headliner group is a Punk-Country, Party-Rock Band stationed out of Nashville, Tenn.
With husband and wife duo Luke and Ange Marino, originally from Franklinville, sharing vocals, playing guitar and bass guitar, there is something pure about their humorous lyrics and harmonious music. They are joined by Johnny B. on the fiddle and mandolin and JBone on his special designed electronic drum pad and live drum kit.
The Hootz have accompanied big name national acts such as Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Josh Thompson, Parmalee, Chris Higbee, Eric Paslay, Kellie Pickler, Easton Corbin, Justin Lynch, Bret Michaels, Kentucky Headhunters, Aaron Lewis of Staind, Granger Smith and many more. The group has been headlining a number of festivals throughout the United States.
In addition to live music and fireworks, this family-oriented event is scheduled to have crafts, exhibits, food and activities. Visitors can also check out the latest models of RVs, campers and boats on display at the marina.
Craft vendors include Michelle Dimon, Avon; Sam’s Pet Salon, pet products; Char Rowher, primitive sewing and dips; Andrea Darrow, Paparazzi Jewelry; Herbal Expressions, crocheted items and dips; MD Sunart, clay sculptures; and Garden of Eternity, bath soaps and lotions.
Local food vendors include Bayview Minimart, Chicken Barbecue; Horseshoe Inn, Fried Bologna Sandwich and Pot Roast Sandwich; Nic-L-Inn, clambake; T&B BBQ, smoked pulled pork, brisket and ribs; R&S Enterprises, Curly Fries; Camper’s Kettle Corn; and Murphy’s Concessions, Philly Steak, Blooming Onion, Polish Sausage, Italian Sausage and Hot Dogs.
Admission is $10 a carload. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets as well as their umbrellas because the event will be held rain or shine.
Onoville Marina is located at 704 West Perimeter Road near Steamburg, eight miles south of Exit 17 off Interstate 86. For more information about Onofest, visit online at onoville.com, enchantedmountains.com and Facebook.
Contact Deb Miller, economic development specialist for Cattaraugus County’s Economic Development, Planning and Tourism department, at 938-2318, deborahmiller@cattco.org, or call the marina at 354-2615.