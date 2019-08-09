OLEAN — A city panel cleared the way for Olean Community Theatre to purchase its first home in the group’s 40-year history.
The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, after a public hearing on Thursday, unanimously approved a use variance for Temple B’nai Israel, at 127 S. Barry St., to allow a community theater to use the building in preparation for sale to Olean Community Theatre.
Five of the six members voted in favor of the variance following a short discussion, with member Darryl Bloom — a member of the temple’s congregation — recusing himself from the discussion and vote.
Theater board member Bob Sherburne thanked the board, the members of the temple and neighbors for their support Thursday.
“We’re definitely looking forward to it, and we hope to make a great space for the community,” he said.
The new owners will have to go before the city planning board before conducting any renovations.
Only one person spoke at the hearing, neighbor Susan Bly.
“We live across the street, and I think it would be a fantastic thing for the area,” she said.
Her sentiments were echoed by ZBA Chairman Shayne Certo and several board members.
“I have the (Olean) Theater Workshop up near me, and it’s a wonderful addition to our neighborhood,” she said.
Board member Jerry LeFeber thanked the groups for working together to keep the building in use.
“It takes a historic building that was serving people and keeps serving people, even if the original purpose couldn’t be maintained,” he said.
Noting the structure’s status on the National Register of Historic Places, board member Charlotte Hardy said that a restriction on the variance to keep the general facade in its current state outside of necessary upgrades for federal compliance would be prudent in case the theatre group ever sells the structure.
“They said they were going to maintain the exterior of the building,” she said, with attendees noting a ramp to make the structure Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible will be needed before opening to the public.
As for signs, Sherburne noted the group is only planning a simple vinyl banner for now, and would not use lighted signs.
At its height, around 70 families were members of the congregation, but the membership has declined since the middle of the 20th century, temple officials previously told the Times Herald.
Theater officials, who noted the group is turning 40 this year, hope to establish a permanent home for the group. The building will serve as a performance space for smaller productions, rehearsal space for shows done at larger venues, and storage space for the many costumes and props held by the group. Minimal changes are planned, the most visible being a ramp to make the building Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
The zoning issue comes from the synagogue’s location at the edge of a Residential 3 use district, which restricts the placement of theaters. However, properties across Barry Street and just a few parcels to the north are in the City Center use district, which allows for theaters.
Olean’s Jewish congregation dates back to 1882, using rented or borrowed spaces for worship. The structure was built in 1929, with the congregation moving the sacred Torah to the site shortly thereafter. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. OCT was founded in 1979, putting on more than 100 productions since, according to the group’s website.