OLEAN — The Olean Area Toys For Tots Campaign is back for a 31st year with area coordinator Reggie Dallaire continuing to spearhead the drive.
In that time, Dallaire said Toys For Tots has helped make a better Christmas for an estimated 60,000 children — many of them for multiple years.
Last year the Olean Area Toys For Tots distributed 8,496 toys to 1,631 children, Dallaire said. Across the country, Toys For Tots has distributed 566 million toys to 258 million children since 1947.
Dallaire said he starts each year off with an application to the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation for a $5,000 grant.
“We have a lot of good volunteers who help deliver toy boxes, buy toys and separate the toys by age and for boys or girls,” Dallaire said.
More volunteers are always needed — especially when it comes time to pack the unwrapped toys into bags.
There are dozens of white cardboard boxes with Toys For Tots on the sides in Olean area banks and businesses. If your business doesn’t have one yet send an email to toys4tots@roadrunner.com.
Dallaire is hoping to tap a new outlet for toys this year: office Christmas parties.
“That’s my challenge,” he said. “Instead of exchanging gifts, bring a toy to donate to make a better Christmas for everyone.”
Dalaire has seen signs of an improving economy in the past few years. Requests for toys, which peaked several years ago around 2,400, have dropped. In 2017, there were requests for about 1,800 children. That dropped last year to about 1,600.
Those who wish to donate by check to the local Toys For Tots effort should make out checks to Toys For Tots. Send it to Reggie Dallaire, 201 N. Union St., Suite 709, Olean, NY, 14760. Dallaire stamps the checks with a local Olean Toys For Tots label and sends them to the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation. The funds are placed in the Olean Toys For Tots account.
After many years at Trinity Methodist Church, the Toys For Tots distribution site has been moved to the old Boardmanville Elementary School on Main Street. The Pancio family, who own the building, donated the main lobby and four classrooms to store, sort and distribute toys, Dallaire said. Distribution day this year is Dec. 14.
Some of Dallaire’s Toys For Tots supporters have been with the program for many years.
The Stroehmann Bread Co., for example, has been with the program since the beginning. This year it donated $3,000, Dallaire said. Paul Brown Motors provides a truck to use during the Santa Claus Lane Parade in Olean and other support.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio asks those coming to his office Christmas party each year to bring a gift to donate. This year’s party is Dec 12 beginning at 4:30 p.m.
For families wishing to participate in the Toys For Tots program, applications are available at the Olean mayor’s office, Giglio’s office and at Tops Friendly Markets.
Dallaire, a former U.S. Marine who will be 74 next month, first participated in Toys For Tots in 1956 when he gave $5 from his paper route.
He then went with his father Reginald and brother Terry to help repair toys for children less fortunate in his native Springfield, Mass. Dallaire picked back up with Toys For Tots while on embassy duty in London when he was a Marine in the 1970s.
Dallaire retired from John Mucke CPA of Olean, but continues to work there at tax time. He has moved to Ontario, N.Y., on Lake Ontario, but still considers Olean his adopted home.
Why does he keep doing it? He says it’s simple.
“For the kids,” he said, thanking sponsors and donors.
