OLEAN — LED lighting is coming to the city’s streets thanks to a state program and National Grid.
The Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement to replace the 1,289 remaining high-pressure sodium vapor lamps on National Grid-owned poles throughout the city.
Bob Ring, director of public works, noted that a large state incentive program aimed at improving energy conservation was the catalyst for National Grid reaching out to the city early this year.
“If we pay National Grid $12,000, we get an incentive back of around $70,000,” Ring said. “And we’ll save on our electricity bill.”
“It’s a good deal, then,” said Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6.
The 100-watt sodium vapor lamps — invented in the 1970s and a familiar sight since the 1980s nationwide — now on the poles will be replaced with 42-watt LED fixtures, which draw 68% less power from the grid than the old lights.
In the 2019-20 city budget, officials estimated that $225,000 will be spent on the power to operate street lighting and traffic signals. The bulk of those funds will cover street lighting. While city officials were aware of the program during budget talks in the spring, the potential savings were not included in the budget, nor was the incentive.
LED lights are already common around the city. Lights using the technology were included in the North Union Street overhaul. Several facilities use LED lights, including the new Lincoln Square structure, which opened Saturday. Many large cities — including Los Angeles and Seattle — have changed to LED lights due to power savings.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council received a letter announcing the impending retirement of Fire Chief Bob Bell.
Bell, a 35-year veteran of the city’s fire department, announced in a letter to the mayor’s office that he will be stepping down Jan. 19, 2020. The mayor and council members offered their thanks to Bell for his service.
No successor has been named for the post.