OLEAN — More security is on hand at Olean’s Jewish temple following anti-Semitic attacks downstate.
More than a dozen attacks believed to be anti-Semitic in motive have been reported in New York City since early December. Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week directed the New York State Police to step up patrols in and around synagogues, temples and Jewish community sites statewide in response to an incident in Monsey when a man stabbed five people at the home of a rabbi.
“You know what happened in Monsey? It was terrorism. It was terrorism. It was a hate crime and it was terrorism,” Cuomo said in the announcement. “When you attack people, and you’re trying to hurt or murder a large number of people because of their race or their religion, that is terrorism, it’s domestic terrorism.”
Such a patrol was seen on Friday in Olean, as a trooper assigned to Troop A was parked out front of Temple B’Nai Israel on South Barry Street. The trooper indicated there have been no direct threats against the local congregation and the patrol was part of the statewide order.
Local Jewish leaders are thankful for the assistance, and confirmed no threats have been made locally.
“It’s really welcome — it’s too bad that you have to do something like that,” said Dr. David Shulman, a lay leader at the temple. “Unfortunately, it’s a really good idea.”
“We did have graffiti, but that was a while ago,” he said, adding that one congegant did receive a threat at one point, but no threats have been levied at the congregation. “I feel that the area in general has been pretty good to us.”
That’s good, he said, compared to congregations in other areas — while at conferences, Shulman said other congregations report problems with anti-Semitic acts.
The signs of support in the area come not only from individuals, but other religious groups of different faiths.
“Dr. (Tahir) Chauhdry had sent me an email — which we had greatly appreciated from the Islamic Center,” he said, offering prayers of support following the Monsey attack.
Shulman said there have been many examples of other groups helping the local Jewish community, such as a few years ago when a visiting rabbi could not get a hotel room.
“They were actually put up by St. Mary’s,” he said, just one example of the area’s religious community coming together to help one another.
In New York Sunday, throngs of demonstrators joined by elected officials walked solemnly across the Brooklyn Bridge in a solidarity march against anti-Semitism and all acts of hate.
The “No Hate, No Fear” march was organized by New York’s Jewish community in the wake of recent anti-Semitic attacks.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)