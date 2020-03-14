OLEAN — Olean City School District is monitoring coronavirus developments “with extreme care and caution while continuing to operate with as much normalcy as safety will allow.”
In a message to the district Friday, Superintendent Rick T. Moore said, “We know that this is an evolving situation, and we are gathering information from authorities, including local, state, and federal health and education departments on a daily basis to inform our process.”
Any use of Olean facilities by outside organizations was limited immediately Friday. The fitness center and pool were closed until further notice and all events, including concerts, plays and banquets as well as out-of-district field trips are postponed until further notice.
Moore said the cleaning of classrooms, office spaces, restrooms, door handles and all other touch surfaces have been increased in the district’s buildings.
In the event that schools are closed, Moore said the community will be notified as soon as possible.
“If we do need to move to a temporary model of education, you will receive more details to help support you and your children at home,” he said. “While this is not a perfect solution, please be assured that we will work through this challenge together as a community.”
Moore stressed that certain individuals are at higher risk of severe illness, and it is suggested that those individuals stay home and away from large gatherings where they will be in close contact with others.
People at high risk include:
• Over 60 years of age
• With underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or diabetes
• With weakened immune systems
• Who are pregnant
“As regular protocols indicate, please do not send students who are ill to school,” Moore said. “In that light, please do not consider volunteering in a school or attending an event or gathering if you are sick or if you are at high risk for any severe illness.”
In Salamanca, the superintendent of schools, Robert J. Breidenstein, said all large gatherings and travel to events would be curtailed for the foreseeable future.
The high school’s Friday band concert was canceled, while travel by students for events and activities, from science fairs to Odyssey of the Mind regionals at Allegany-Limestone was canceled.
At Portville Central School, Morning Program visitors will be prohibited beginning Monday until further notice. School activities were also canceled.
Meanwhile, New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta called on state and local health and school officials to “take decisive action and proactively close all schools” in counties where there are confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“As schools close, local school district officials must remain in close contact with not only educators, but also appropriate social service agencies and other organizations that know best how to provide education, free meals, mental health services and other critical resources that many children in every corner of the state need during a shutdown period,” he said in a statement.
“All of these resources — from learning materials to food — must be provided in an equitable way that meets the needs of every student in a school district regardless of their age, economic status and where they live.”
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all schools closed for the next two weeks.