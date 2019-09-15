OLEAN — More kids. More activities. More uses for the city’s skating rink.
The summer of 2019 was a good one for the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, coordinator Kris Shewairy said.
Looking back at the summer, the foundation of the summer rec program is the daily youth recreation program. That program didn’t disappoint this year, he added.
“We had 315 kids registered for the summer — which was a 5% increase,” he said, noting the grand finale of the season was the kid’s carnival. “We had well over 400 people participate in that event, which was probably the highest total for any program in the history of summer rec.”
In virtually all summer programs, Shewairy said higher usage numbers were consistent across the board, with more participants in the various regular programming and special events. The only facility that did not see a major increase was the pool, with weather playing an important role in driving down user numbers.
THE ADDITION OF roller skating to the William O. Smith Recreation Center, Shewairy said, was popular for the two-month period it was offered.
“For the Friday-Saturday-Sunday program” for open public skating, he said, “we were averaging 30 to 50 participants for the three-day program.”
Monday programming for children was also popular in the first year of offering.
“We were averaging between 25 and 35 kids for every Monday — the kids really seemed to enjoy that activity,” he said.
Shewairy credited much of the success to the Enchanted Mountains Roller Derby team, who helped with marketing and lending a hand with teaching youth how to roller skate.
“They were phenomenal,” he said. “They did three different events for us, ‘Skating Tips & Tricks.’ Those were very well attended, and it really helped us get the word out about our skating program.”
Next year, an earlier start is expected to the roller skating season.
The city managed to raise funds to purchase 28 pairs of robust roller skates at $80 a set, which allowed for rentals akin to those offered in the ice skating season. More pairs will be added to the inventory, Shewairy said, to keep up with demand as funding allows.
AN EXPANDED LINEUP at the Lincoln Park concert series also drew in record crowds.
“We’ve had crowds up there over 250 people,” he said. “All these concerts have been well attended.”
This year, the concert series was expanded from 12 to 17 shows, including several weekend performances. The start date was pushed up to before Memorial Day, and the final show was after Labor Day.
“We’re going to look at growing it even further,” he added.
Shewairy was also grateful with the upgrades by the Olean Rotary Club to the gazebo in the park, which serves as the bandstand. A new stairway leading into the structure was installed, and other upgrades were accomplished over the summer.
Upgrades to Lincoln Park, including the Lincoln Square pavilion, have also met with high praise. Shewairy noted that the restroom situation in particular has been lauded. Previously those needing to use the restroom would have to walk to the John J. Ash Community Center, but thanks to the trio of single-occupancy restrooms in the pavilion, it’s much quicker to get back to the music.