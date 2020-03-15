Olean city schools are closed Monday — and for the foreseeable future — as COVID-19 infections spread across New York state.

Schools throughout Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will reportedly be closed at least by Wednesday because of COVID-19.

In a letter to the district Sunday, Olean City School District Superintendent Rick T. Moore said the schools are closed Monday and until further notice — and that the district is devising plans of instruction through alternative means.

Students will receive instruction for study, tools and supplies for the duration of the closure by mail during the week of March 23. Students who attend a CTE program at a CA BOCES center will also receive instruction for their respective programs. Parents will receive a copy of all instructions for their students.

"As a district, we do have a food plan in place to provide meals to Olean City School District students during the closure," Moore said. You will be receiving specific communication in the near future."

Moore said the district "will be constantly assessing" to determine the length of the closure, using information from health officials as the guide.

"Staff will be available throughout the closure, through multiple channels, to support student work, answer questions and ensure continuity of education."

Portville Central School District will be closed to students effective Wednesday through April 12, according to a message posted on the district website.

Students should report for a regularly scheduled day on Monday and Tuesday, when staff will work with students to prepare for continued instruction.

Over the coming week, every family in the community will be called by a staff member to discuss specific needs, the district said.

"As a district, we do have a food plan in place to provide meals to those students who require it during the closure," the district stated.

Students with disabilities who receive specialized services will be contacted by their service providers.

In Allegany-Limestone Central School District, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said school will be closed to students on Monday as staff members finalize educational plans.

"Students should report for a regularly scheduled day on Tuesday," he said. "On this day, they will receive instruction for study, tools and supplies for the duration of the closure."

As is the case throughout the county, students who attend a CTE program at a CA BOCES center will also receive instruction for their respective programs.

Hinsdale Central School students should report to school Monday and Tuesday, with the district's closure beginning on Wednesday.