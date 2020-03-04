OLEAN — Olean City School District officials are hopeful that the zero turnout for Tuesday’s public presentation of a $24.8 million capital project reflects acceptance of the proposed renovations and upgrades, while not increasing taxes.
That is the message Superintendent Rick Moore believes is resonating with district residents, as the project, if approved March 10 by voters, will not present an increase in property tax rates. In fact, the district is eligible for 96.4% in state building aid, which is available for capital improvement projects. In addition, the district’s capital reserve fund will be used to offset the local cost of the project, which is 5.4% of the needed funds.
During his address in the high school auditorium to teachers, administrators, school board members and staff with Campus Construction Management Group Inc. and Young & Wright Architectural, which provided work for the district’s first $16.1 million capital project, Moore outlined work that will address a number of issues and needed upgrades in the schools.
“This is the message we need to get out to the public,” Moore said. “This money is state aid … and that is set aside for building schools. If we don’t use it in Olean, some other school district in New York state will spend that. We need to bring that (project) into our community, not just for our schools and what it will do for our kids and the community, but also it’s jobs” for area residents.
Moore then reviewed plans for the project that include major renovations and improvements to Washington West Elementary School.
“You know as well as I do that that school has not been touched in years,” Moore said. “We have people who just say, ‘It’s time.’ I always say that (it looks like) the school I went to in 1957.”
He said a number of projects at Washington West will also include safety and infrastructure upgrades.
Moore noted other key projects, that will be noticeable to the public, will include the renovation of the high school auditorium, which has served as a venue for many community activities and events over the years.
“That’s why we’re having this (presentation) here tonight because this auditorium is the keystone to the community,” Moore commented. “The one thing we don’t want is we don’t want the timepiece to change, we want to renew it.
“It’s a classic auditorium, it’s just beautiful,” he continued. “We want to make sure at the end of this project this is the best auditorium in the Southern Tier.”
Along those lines, Moore was asked by music teacher Jan Rhody if the staff will be able to provide input on the auditorium project and music department upgrades. Moore replied that he expects teachers to sit in on those meetings.
Moore also spoke on upgrades at the intermediate/middle school, which will include a number of improvements such as the addition of turf to to the fields, lights and courtyard improvements. The new turf is expected to extend outside activities, as students will be able to participate in outdoor physical education as well as practice sports activities following inclement weather.
He said the improved fields along Wayne Street will also be available for community events.
Following Moore’s comments regarding field improvements, sixth and seventh-grade principal Gerald Trietley said he believed it should be noted that high school football will continue to be played at Bradner Stadium.
To that, Moore replied, “That is my mantra to everybody … we will still play our varsity football games Friday nights at Bradner Stadium under the lights.”
Following the presentation, Shawn Wright, lead architect, said design work for the project, if approved, would likely take six to seven months to complete, and at least another five months for the state to review it.
“Our goal would be to put it out to bid in January or February of next year,” Wright said.
He said construction likely wouldn’t begin until the spring and summer of 2022.
“I think the goal is we’ll break this out over two summers,” Wright continued. “So there will be two phases for the work” with the project expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.
Moore said he hopes district residents will get out and vote for the project during polling from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 10 at the Olean Intermediate Middle School.
