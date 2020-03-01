OLEAN — Voters in the Olean City School District have a little more than a week before they will decide on a proposed $24.8 million capital improvement project, which includes upgrades at each school building and lighted synthetic surface athletic fields.
The vote on the capital project is set for 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 10 in Olean Intermediate Middle School. A public presentation on proposed improvements is 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the high school auditorium.
Superintendent Rick Moore has said the project will have no impact on the property tax rate. The district is eligible for 94.6% in state building aid, which is available for capital improvement projects.
The district’s capital reserve fund will be used to offset the local cost (5.4%) of the work.
Some of the proposed work includes:
HIGH SCHOOL
• Renovation of the historic auditorium, including new seats, balcony lights and flooring.
• Additional music room and renovation of the locker rooms.
• Replace heating, cooling and ventilation systems.
• Replace cafeteria equipment and additional parking.
INTERMEDIATE MIDDLE SCHOOL
• Turf playing surfaces and lights and courtyard and play area improvements.
• Replace heating, cooling and ventilation systems.
• Re-grout the pool deck, upgrade lighting and renovate elevator finishes.
WASHINGTON WEST ELEMENTARY
• Entrance expansion and renovate nurse/office suite.
• Renovate classrooms, replace sinks throughout the building and renovate the cafeteria and update the public address and clock systems.
• Replace heating, cooling and ventilation systems.
EAST VIEW ELEMENTARY
• Renovate the nurse’s suit and replace the public address and clock systems.
• Replace outdated cafeteria equipment.
In December, Moore said the high school auditorium renovation is a priority because of its historic value. He called it “a cornerstone” of the building.
“We have a beautiful auditorium, but obviously it has not been restored in years and years and years,” he said. “It is a lovely timepiece that takes you back to the ‘30s, so we want to maintain the integrity of the architecture and the style.”
The school district noted in its February-March newsletter that the auditorium “is the spot where most visitors to our school will spend their time, for events such as graduations, political debates, music and theatrical productions, along with a host of other events.”
Moore has also said that the high school has three music programs, but only two music rooms — the music suite will be reconfigured.
As for the turfed baseball, softball and utility field with lights at the intermediate middle school, Moore has said the field, located near the tennis courts, will not only give students the opportunity to play sports at night, but also the community.
The turf will allow gym classes and sports teams to use the space far more often, regardless of the weather. Huskies football games will still be played at Bradner Stadium.