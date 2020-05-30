OLEAN — Registered voters in the Olean City School District may watch the live public hearing for the 2020-21 budget at 6 p.m. Monday during an online stream of the event on the district website.
Last week, the school board approved and adopted a general fund budget of $43,185,450 for the upcoming school year that will include a 0% tax increase. The proposed budget and election ballots have been sent to registered district voters in Olean as absentee ballots.
The ballots must be returned and received by 5 p.m. June 9 by the school district in order to be counted as a vote. Those received after this time frame will not be counted regardless of their postmark date.
Jenny Bilotta, the district’s business administrator, said the budget hearing for the public should last approximately 30 minutes and can be viewed by clicking on a link on the front page of the district website.
“We’re just going to live broadcast it on our website because our fear was if some people didn’t have Zoom accounts they wouldn’t be able to get into it,” she said of the online meeting. “So they just simply go to the website and watch it there.”
Those who have questions during the presentation are welcome to send them by email to Bilotta at jbilotta@oleanschools.org
“I will answer (the email questions) in the live broadcast,” Bilotta explained.
She said the district has received “very, very few” questions concerning the proposed budget.
“In talking to other school districts that have already done their (budget hearings), they’ve had very, very few comments and feedback, as well,” she added. “Although we have received a large number of absentee ballots back already, like 1,200. We usually have about 400 people vote” out of approximately 8,000 registered voters.
She said district officials won’t open and count the ballots until after 5 p.m. June 9.
“It’s easier for the individuals, but it’s not easier for us,” Bilotta added.
The absentee ballots will also ask voters to select one of two board candidates, Kelly Keller or Rychelle L. Weseman, who will vie for a five-year seat that had been vacated by longtime board member Mike Martello last fall.
Bilotta said registered voters who have questions that they’d like answered by herself or Superintendent Rick Moore are welcome to call the district office at 375-8274.
In addition, residents may also review the district’s budget booklet on the website.