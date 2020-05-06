OLEAN — Talk of mail-in absentee ballots for this year’s budget and board election, as well as tentative plans for graduation were discussed by the Olean City School Board during Tuesday’s Zoom session.
During the budget session, Jenny Bilotta, business administrator, told the board the district continues to wait for actual budget numbers from the state.
“We’re still hoping that possibly by the end of the week we’ll have some more financial data to finalize our budget,” Bilotta said. “We did receive notification Friday that the date has been set for the budget vote and board election, which will be June 9.”
Bilotta said all voting will be done via absentee ballots, which will be orchestrated by Victoria Irizarry, secretary to the superintendent. The mail-in system would eliminate the need for voters to travel to the polling booths and risk overstepping social-distancing boundaries during the pandemic.
“We‘ll have a public budget hearing which will be Monday, June 1, so we’ll be presenting to the public the budget at that time,” Bilotta continued. “Obviously, we’ll have to do it via Zoom most likely and we’ll make sure it’s on our website, as well.”
Bilotta said postcards are expected to be sent out to Olean district residents by the end of the week or Monday indicating the dates for the public hearing, the budget vote and how they can become registered voters.
Bilotta said the absentee ballots are expected to cost the district as much as $30,000 as they have to be mailed to voters containing self-addressed stamped envelopes for return to the district.
“We also have the postcards that we have to mail to everybody, as well,” she added. “It’s definitely going to be a very time-consuming, financial burden, but we’ll get it done.”
Moore said that individuals will also have to be “brought in” to hand-count the ballots.
The board reviewed different, possibly less expensive options for mailing out the absentee ballots, such as the possibility of using metered postage.
It was noted that approximately 400 to 500 voters out of close to 9,000 registered voters in Olean typically vote in school board elections.
As for the election for two board seats, Superintendent Rick Moore said the candidates don’t need to have the same amount of signatures by district residents to qualify, as that requirement has been waived by the state this year.
“We do have two people who do have their signatures in,” he added.
During his report, Moore said he and a committee have been reviewing plans weekly for graduation and other activities for the seniors. He said the group has reviewed various options that have been requested by the seniors and their parents.
“The kids’ main concern with graduation is that they get to go across the stage, even if there is nobody there,” Moore said. “It’s a tradition and rite of passage.”
He said the proposed plan for this would be to let individual seniors and their parents visit the high school auditorium during 15-minute intervals. Each senior would then have their pictures taken by a professional photographer in their caps and gowns receiving their diploma from their parents.
Other proposals include placing banners for every graduate on the utility poles along North Union Street in the downtown area.
“My thought is that anyway we can support these kids through this whole thing, that’s what we’ll probably try to do,” Moore said, noting the graduating class comprises about 120 seniors, which is one of the smallest in recent years.
Other ideas included placing videos of the seniors walking on stage and the students’ speeches on the district website. The possibility of placing yard signs or banners with the graduates’ names in front of the high school were among other ideas discussed.
When Moore was asked by board member Mary Schena for a time frame for the announcement of graduation plans, he said he hopes to put out a tentative plan soon, with the understanding it could change depending on the circumstances.