OLEAN — Volunteers truly stepped up to help the local Salvation Army man its Red Kettles this holiday season.
But while the group fell short of its annual fundraising goal, the volunteers were vital to helping the community.
“We’re closer — we raised about $52,500, with our goal at $60,000, so we’re pretty close to it,” said Maj. Tommy Rogers of the Olean Salvation Army. “Those numbers are not necessarily finalized yet, we still have to verify” the figures from the kettles and the Kettle Pay option.
But Rogers said the ministry saw a “big increase” in the number of volunteers who offered to help at the various Red Kettles during the last couple of weeks before Christmas.
“The Allegany police came to stand” at Walmart, Rogers said. “The police chief and two of their officers did a tremendous amount of fundraising for us through the kettles.”
The police department noted that during their three hours of service at the Red Kettle, they raised double the amount from previous days.
“One thing we do want to note is that we lost a faithful donor that donated a significant gift — close to $10,000,” Rogers said. “(The donor) passed away and we will no longer receive the funds. We are hopeful, however, that God will provide.”
He said that when the ministry wasn’t managing the Red Kettles, they were helping families in need during the holiday season.
“We helped over 20 families over Christmas with food and toys,” he said. “Everybody was very grateful for what we were able to provide them. We’re looking for a great year to help as many people as we can with funds we are able to raise.”
He said the donations not only enable the ministry to help families during the Christmas season but also throughout the year.
On a final note, Rogers said the ministry can still take tax-deductible donations good for 2019 if postmarked by today.
For those who can’t make this deadline, Rogers said donations to the Salvation Army during the rest of the year are still appreciated.
“We service families throughout the year and can use donations even outside the Christmas season,” he added.
For more information on helping the Olean Salvation Army, contact the East State Street office at 372-6740; Rogers at 379-3412; or send emails to Tommy.Rogers@use.salvationarmy.org.