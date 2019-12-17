OLEAN — With just seven days left to raise donations through the Red Kettle Campaign, Maj. Tommy Rogers of the Olean Salvation Army is hopeful the community will step up to help raise 40% of the ministry’s campaign goal.
Rogers, who is the Corps’ Officer of the Olean Salvation Army, said the local campaign currently has raised $35,000, leaving $25,000 still to be raised toward the 2019 goal of $60,000.
He said volunteers are needed to serve as bell ringers between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. in the upcoming days through Christmas Eve. Campaign bell ringing isn’t conducted on Sundays.
“We (raised) $56,000 last year so we bumped it up a bit to see if we could get that extra income in,” Rogers said on Monday.
Rogers, who serves as the new head of the local headquarters with his wife, Gillian, said there have been steadfast groups that have ensured the Red Kettles are manned. They include the Cutco business group that volunteers at the kettle at Tops grocery store in Olean.
“We’ve also had participation from the Rotary Club and a lot of school groups” from the Olean City School District and Allegany-Limestone Central School District, he said. “We’re very grateful for everybody’s support that has come out so far.”
He said Red Kettle locations that are in need of volunteers include the Walmart Supercenter in Allegany.
“We’re trying to fill Walmart as much as we can because it’s a big stand for us when we do have coverage,” he remarked. “It does very well.”
He said help is also needed at Ried’s Food Barn on East Greene Street and the Service Store Park and Shop on Front Street across from Olean General Hospital.
Rogers said it is helpful if volunteers can commit to two- or three-hour stints at a Red Kettle, but any amount of time, including an hour, is appreciated.
On a related note, Rogers said he is uncertain how well the new “Kettle Pay” option, which is provided at all of the Red Kettle locations, is doing. The “Kettle Pay” option can accept Google Pay and Apple Pay from customers at the kettles when they “bump” or scan their phones on smart chips and QR codes located on the Red Kettle signs.
“We don’t get the report on how well it did until after Christmas,” he explained. “That’s another national headquarters initiative.”
Rogers said a new Salvation Army initiative is the $20 Red Kettle Challenge on Dec. 20.
“We’re encouraging people to give $20 on the 20th of December.” which falls on Friday, Rogers said. “I’m not sure know how it will go over here, but our national headquarters is publicizing that.”
For more information on volunteering at a Red Kettle, call the Salvation Army’s East State Street office at 372-6740; Rogers at 379-3412; or send emails to Tommy.Rogers@use.salvationarmy.org.