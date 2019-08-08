OLEAN — City officials hope to cut the ribbon on Lincoln Square with the first of many farmers markets.
Mayor Bill Aiello said Tuesday during a Common Council committee meeting that a ribbon cutting ceremony for the $1.25 million project is tentatively set for 10 a.m. Aug. 24.
At the meeting, the mayor said he would reach out to the REAP farmers market leadership — the group originally brought in as tenants — to see if they would be interested in moving in. Aldermen agreed with Aiello’s idea to allow the farmers market to set up rent-free through the rest of the season, which ends in October.
Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, who is also one of the vendors at the farmers market, said waiving the fee for the rest of the year would be a good incentive to getting the market to make the move.
“They’re excited about going to the new place,” Dougherty said.
On Wednesday, Aiello told the Times Herald that REAP officials said they will move into the site on that day.
“I thought that would be a nice touch, to have them in there using it instead of everyone standing around cutting the ribbon on an empty building,” Aiello said.
The market moved to the mall in 2016, having spent time at BJ’s Wholesale Club, Jamestown Community College, War Vets Park and a parking lot behind the former Sears building. Aiello said the group has paid through the end of the season, but did not expect the group to get a refund.
Kicking off in April, the $1.25 million project is on schedule, Aiello said. Primary construction work ended in early July, with finish work continuing Wednesday. Landscaping work is to begin next week, Aiello said, including a dozen trees that will be planted in the park, as well as the new shrub row along the northern edge of the park. Meanwhile, finish woodwork on the structure, plumbing and electrical work will be wrapped up. South Street, which is no longer closed to traffic, is scheduled to be milled down and repaved this summer.
“It’s a beautiful building, it blends in nicely,” Aiello said. “There’s a little bit left to do, but it’s coming along nicely.”
The stylized oak tree logo featured on the structure and gateway into the park was designed by architect Tamara Hilmey of Allegany, Aiello said, who created the original plans for the pavilion. Aiello said the logo reminds him of the giant red oak in the park, which is rumored to have been planted by President Theodore Roosevelt.
On Tuesday, Aiello unveiled a tentative fee schedule for the park, which met with favorable reviews by aldermen.
To begin, Aiello proposed setting fees based on how much of the pavilion will be used. To rent the east side — which has 18 bays — the cost would be $150 a day. To rent the west side — 10 bays — would be $75 a day. To rent the whole structure would run $200 a day.
That would be in addition to the gazebo, which would still rent at $35 for two hours.
The fees will need to go back to the council for a resolution, Aiello said Wednesday, and he hopes to have another discussion soon on setting prices on per-day, per-stall rentals for smaller users interested in fall pumpkin or winter wreath sales opportunities.
Aldermen recommended reaching out to the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce about uses during the Santa Claus Lane festivities in November, as well as winter season vendors like ski rental stores.