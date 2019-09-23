OLEAN — Good reviews are coming in of Lincoln Square, and city officials hope to keep the ball rolling with a fleshed-out marketing offensive.
Kicking off in April, the $1.25 million project finished with a ribbon cutting in late August. Primary construction work ended in early July, with finish work and landscaping continuing until the opening.
The farmers market jumped at the chance to move to the freestanding structure that day, marking the end of the market’s moves from one site to another over the past 20 years. The market moved to the mall in 2016, having spent time at BJ’s Wholesale Club, JCC, War Vets Park and the parking lot behind the former Sears building.
The pavilion quickly picked up a second use, said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department — a second home for the Music in the Park series.
Ever popular, more than 100 people attended the final session of the series on Sept. 5, with several expressing their pleasure with the new arrangement thanks to the project.
For starters, the last three bands of the year performed under the pavilion, Shewairy said.
“We’re just trying it out,” he said, adding it hardly means the recently updated Rotary Club-provided gazebo will be left empty. “In a light rain, not thunderstorm, we’re looking at having the band in the gazebo and the audience under the pavilion.”
For years, rain meant moving to the John J. Ash Community Center, which offers less space and less parking. It also means bathrooms are more handy, as there are three single-user restrooms in the pavilion.
“I’ve had a lot of positive comments,” he said.
Attendees were more than happy to talk up the project.
“I find the people who were opposed to it are sorry they said that,” said Micki Layfield-Ellis of Allegany. “The building is beautiful … it’s really pretty, I love it.
“What’s really nice is they have the public bathrooms,” she added, a sentiment shared by her fellow Slick and Sassy line dancers.
“The park looks so much better now, said Lila Chase of Olean, who attended with Layfield-Ellis as their usual line dancing club meeting at the St. Stephen’s Club was canceled for the evening. Her biggest compliment was the “usable space” of the park was increased thanks to the covered space.
“I think it lends nicely to the park — it blends in well, it doesn’t stick out,” said Bonnie Padlo of Olean, who with her husband, Dutch, strolled through during the concert.
Noting the original resistance to the structure — almost as long as a football field in the heart of downtown — “it was like the roundabouts — it came out better than expected,” Dutch Padlo said. “I wasn’t a big proponent of those, but they came out well.
“I hope all the people of Olean come to use it,” he said, noting his biggest concern is if the city “can keep the place clean and nice for the people going by.”
NO OFFICIAL PLANS have been made to date, said Mayor Bill Aiello, but the facility has been seeing frequent usage.
“We’ve had a couple of renters so far,” he said, including the market, Olean High School for pre-football game pep rallies, and others.
“People have talked to me about a lot of events,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “The key is to put together a marketing plan.”
A marketing plan would help find the kinds of activities wanted for Lincoln Square, and then push to bring those activities to the facility through advertising or other means.
“I already have a couple of volunteers from the community who are willing to help with a marketing plan,” Aiello said, adding he is still looking for help on the effort. “We’re looking for people to bring their good ideas.”
Anyone interested in working on the plan should contact the mayor’s office at 376-5615.
“Ideally, if we could get it used every day of the week, that would be ideal,” he said, with perhaps a flea market on Sunday or at another point during the week.
The biggest problem to date has been minor vandalism.
“We’ve had some damage in one of the restrooms,” Aiello said, but noted the damage was minor. “We’re trying to keep it open as long as we don’t have any major damage.”
The bathrooms are open during regular city hall business hours, he said, and the video cameras installed in the pavilion are linked to the dispatch center at the city police department for monitoring. Officials are also eyeing electronic locks for the doors, which will save time because now a city employee has to unlock them in the morning by hand, and lock them again in the evening. The locks could also be set to allow usage on the weekends.