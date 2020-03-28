OLEAN — On the front lines in today’s rapidly-changing healthcare system are emergency medical staff manning ambulances across Cattaraugus County.

With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on everyone’s minds, first responders are using due diligence in their response to complaints of flu-like symptoms.

Cattaraugus County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 came Friday. It is a 33-year-old woman from the northwestern part of the county who was quarantined in her home along with her family, who was also being tested.

Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson has concerns about COVID-19, but he’s confident his ambulance crews are following their training in infection control protocols.

Initially, the dispatcher will ask what symptoms the caller is reporting. If they include fever, cough or shortness of breath the alert level increases.

“We maintain a social distance before we approach,” Richardson said of the EMTs when they arrive at a home.

If, based on their symptoms, they suspect the person may require isolation, firefighters will hand the person a mask, protecting medical personnel from droplets, the fire chief said.

“We’re conserving personnel as much as possible,” Richardson said.

“We’re getting regular guidance from Cattaraugus County Emergency Services and the county Health Department,” he said. “They are keeping us informed on how it spreads and how we can protect ourselves.”

City firefighters who man the ambulances provide weekly protocols the Fire Department uses to develop its protocols and training. “We’re using good infection control practices.”

Richardson said ambulance crews maintain that six-foot social distance until they determine if the person needs to be isolated.

Ambulance calls are running about the same. Dispatcher screening helps determine whether to treat a case as possibly infectious.

“We treat them all the same as if they had flu or coronavirus,” Richardson said. “Any medical call we have we treat it with heightened sense of alert.

As the advanced medical personnel approach the person, they are assessing them, asking if they feel OK, Richardson said. No one is taking any chances.

One concern with COVID-19 cases likely on the horizon is that the symptoms can be mistaken for the flu, Richardson said. And allergy season is right around the corner with victims sneezing.

What about personal protective equipment (PPE)? Do firefighters have enough PPE on the ambulances?

“As of now, we are prepared,” Richardson said of the fire department’s supply of masks, gloves and gowns.

The fire department is working with the county Office of Emergency Services to obtain future supplies, he said.

“We’ve always kept well-stocked, so we’re good for now” on the PPE, Richardson said.

The chief said the Olean Fire Department Facebook page and other social media point people to COVID-19 information from the Centers for Disease Control and state and county health departments.

The Olean Fire Department has used social media to suggest activities for families with children at home. “We try to keep it positive,” Richardson said.