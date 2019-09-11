OLEAN — The Clark Street railroad crossing will close next week for a replacement project, railroad officials said.
Nick Williams of the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad said crews will shut down the crossing starting Monday for a complete replacement. The crossing is about 400 feet south of Seneca Avenue and 700 feet north of East State Street.
“People will still be able to get to (Southern Tier Electric Supply), people will still be able to get to the (Olean Area Federal Credit Union),” Williams said, despite the proximity to the crossing. “We’re going to close it on Monday, in the morning.”
The project includes removing 60 feet of pavement from each side of the tracks, as well as 80 feet of track through the intersection.
“We’ll tear out the blacktop, we’ll tear out the old wood, we’ll tear out the old track and the ballast,” he said. “Wednesday, we’ll replace all the blacktop.”
He added the work should be completed by Thursday.
The crossing is one of nine in the city along the route, and the others will not be affected by the closure.
The 145-mile railroad is owned by the Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany & Steuben Southern Tier Extension Railroad Authority, a government agency with representatives from the four county governments and other agencies along the route from Corry, Pa., to Hornell. The railroad is leased to and operated by WNYP.