OLEAN — Security upgrades were already in the works before unknown vandals burglarized the William O. Smith Recreation Center on July 9.
Kris Shewairy, who heads the city’s Youth and Recreation Department responsible for the facility, said Monday that efforts to make the rec center more secure were coming as unknown burglars broke into the structure earlier this month.
No arrests have been made in the case, and police are still investigating, Mayor Bill Aiello reported. At least two persons of interest are under suspicion, and police believe at least two individuals were involved in the incident.
Security upgrades were originally triggered by an April 29 incident with a similar MO — one or more burglars broke in through the skylight, jumped to the floor of the lobby 16 feet below and toppled vending machines.
No arrests were made in that incident, with a lack of evidence like security camera footage hindering the investigation. The burglaries may have occurred at any time during the evening, but without an alarm system they were not discovered until after daybreak with the burglars long gone.
Hoping to prevent such damage again, “we’ve got an alarm system in, and we’ve got a camera system in,” Shewairy said. “We already had an alarm system ordered and installation scheduled.”
The delay between the April incident and getting the systems operation isn’t unheard of in government work.
“It takes time,” Shewairy said, noting the time to bid out the purchases, schedule installation and other issues that make it “not like installing one in your house.”
The cost, Aiello said, is between $5,000 and $7,000.
“They will be monitored at the police department dispatch office, and we’ll have recording capabilities on them as well,” Aiello said. A similar system is to be installed at the Lincoln Square structure opposite the Olean Municipal Building once that project wraps up this summer.
In the second burglary, the vandals appeared to use a drill to break into a cash container, and an undisclosed amount of money was also taken from the vending machines. The damage was generally confined to the lobby area.
Despite the mess, getting up and running again after the burglary was not an overly time-intensive issue, Shewairy added.
“It was a big headache, but it could have been a bigger headache,” he said, with greater damage or a fire avoided. “We didn’t make out too bad.”
The damage did not interfere with scheduled operations.
“We were up and operational a couple of hours after,” he said.
For the most part, vandals have left other rec facilities in the city pretty much alone.
The John J. Ash Community Center already has a security system, Shewairy said, and has not been a victim of vandalization or burglary in recent years.
“Just minimal stuff at the parks,” he said, with several incidents at the city-owned structure in Franchot Park being the biggest concern in recent years.
Aiello noted that in the same week some more vandalism was reported at the rec center, but not as severe this time.
“A few days later, we had two basketball backboards knocked down,” he said, adding repairs are in the works.