JAMESTOWN — Mark Baker, a raptor rehabilitator based in Olean, will be featured Nov. 2 during the Audubon Community Nature Center’s Birds of Prey Day.
The program, all about the hunting raptors that include hawks, eagles, falcons, owls and vultures, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Baker will be at the Nature Center with several birds he cares for and which cannot be released back into the wild. Through his non-profit Eagle Dream Rehabilitation Center, Baker rehabilitates birds of prey that have been injured and works to teach the public more about them.
Baker will have his hawks and owls present throughout the event and will give presentations, at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., about the birds, while giving an up-close look at hunters that normally stay far from people and learn the amazing adaptations that help them survive.
Visitors will also be able to take apart an owl pellet and reassemble the skeleton inside to learn what the owl ate. There will be related crafts and behind-the-scenes guided tours where volunteers take care of Liberty, Audubon’s non-releasable bald eagle.
After completing specific activities, Scouts and other children will be able to purchase Bird of Prey patches for $3.
Audubon’s Blue Heron Gift Shop will feature owl finger and hand puppets as well as related books for both adults and children.
Admission is $8, $6 for Nature Center members and children ages 3 to 15, and free for children 2 and under. Reservations are appreciated at 569-2345 or through AudubonCNC.org/Programs, “Current Schedule.” Walk-ins are welcome.
The Audubon Center is at 1600 Riverside Road, a quarter-mile east of Route 62, and at auduboncnc.org.